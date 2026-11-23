Maine was recently granted just over $190 million in funding to its rural hospitals through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP). Both programs operate under the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) pictured on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in Bangor, Maine. Emma Stuetz / Maine Campus

Maine was recently granted just over $190 million in funding to its rural hospitals through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Rural Health Transformation Program (RHTP). Both programs operate under the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) pictured on Friday, Nov. 20, 2026, in Bangor, Maine. Emma Stuetz / Maine Campus

Maine receives nearly $200 million in federal rural health care funding

On Nov. 11, Gov. Janet Mills announced that Maine would receive close to $200 million in federal funding for the second year of the Rural Health Transformation Program from the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. According to Maine Public, this amount is $350,000 more than the funding received in the first year of the program.

“Maine will utilize that funding to expand community-based services and accelerate regional planning,” according to a statement from Mills’ office.

The funds are intended to improve access to high-quality health care and health outcomes for residents of Maine’s most rural communities.

Kelley Strout, a professor of nursing and interim director at the University of Maine, said in an email to the Maine Campus that access to health care is one of the biggest challenges facing rural communities.

“Rural Mainers face higher rates of chronic disease, and in many communities, there are fewer healthcare professionals available to provide the care people need. At the same time, rural hospitals must cover the cost of keeping essential services available even when relatively few patients use those services on a given day,” wrote Strout. “When a position goes unfilled, or a service is reduced, patients may have to wait longer or travel farther for care. That can be especially hard for someone who needs follow-up visits or has trouble finding reliable transportation.”

According to a Nov. 13 Mainebiz article, the program’s funding priorities differ from those of its first year.

“During the Rural Health Transformation Program’s first year, Maine put all of the money toward health care workforce training, electronic medical record modernization and rural hospital efficiency,” the article reads. “Priorities for the second year include expanding community-based services, continuing health care recruitment and training efforts, modernizing technology and accelerating regional planning.”

Strout provided more insight into the stability of the funding over time and what she believes needs to be done to ensure it creates a long-lasting impact on rural health care.

“We must prioritize creating work environments that people want to work in to ensure we can reliably provide care to those in need in their communities. Public health and prevention must be a part of our long-term vision to ensure that we maintain and improve our health,” wrote Strout.

Strout added that more funding will be needed in the future to maintain community health.

“The funding supports the expansion of community health workers, integrated primary care and school-based health clinics, which will move us toward a better public health infrastructure,” wrote Strout. “I believe future investments will need to be significantly greater in public health, the built environment and systems that promote health rather than sick care.”

Strout added that “health is everywhere” and taking care of the community is necessary to promote better health outcomes.

“Health is not in hospitals. Health is our access to healthy food, clean water, sidewalks, social engagement and connection, art, music, health screenings, high-quality education, housing and more. Until we consistently link the basic foundations of health, we will struggle to finance and staff our healthcare systems,” wrote Strout.

Brooke Berren, a fourth-year nursing student at UMaine, shared some insight into the funding from a student perspective.

“I honestly did not know much about the funding or the serious issues facing healthcare access in rural Maine, but I hope the communities see some improvement with this funding,” said Berren.

The Rural Health Transformation Program is a five-year program designed to improve rural health care in Maine and the overall health of the residents. More information regarding the program is available on the Maine Department of Health and Human Services website.