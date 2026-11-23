UMaine named in federal racial discrimination complaint

On Nov. 12, a conservative nonprofit group called the Equal Protection Project (EPP) filed a federal civil rights complaint with the U.S. Department of Justice against the University of Maine and 29 other institutions. The group alleges that the schools implicated in the complaint may be violating federal civil rights law by participating in the Institute for Recruitment of Teachers (IRT), a diversity-focused initiative that increases graduate opportunities for aspiring educators.

The IRT is a program that connects “underserved and underrepresented future educators” with graduate resources. Founded in 1990 by former Phillips Academy Dean of Faculty Kelly Wise, their mission is to increase minority representation in American education. According to News Center Maine, the program is 93% comprised of students of color.

The EPP’s complaint claims that schools who are involved with the IRT may be using the program to provide preferential treatment to college applicants based on race. The complaint argues that such practices would violate federal law.

Other schools named in the complaint include Harvard University, the University of New Hampshire and Cornell University.

The complaint alleges that IRT consortium membership allows universities to “recruit and enroll graduate students from a racially discriminatory pre-screened pool of IRT applicants.”

The EPP argues that this arrangement allows universities to get around the Supreme Court’s 2023 ruling restricting the use of race in college admissions.

“Since all the Consortium Members receive federal funding or are public universities, this racial workaround appears to violate Title VI of the Civil Rights Act and/or the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment,” the complaint reads.

The EPP filed a similar complaint in 2025, initially only naming 20 institutions. The 2025 complaint targets schools affiliated with the North Star Collective, which offers a BIPOC Fellowship to faculty members of color. The EPP cited the same federal law in both complaints and the initial case is still under review by the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights. UMaine is implicated in both complaints.

Samantha Warren, UMaine’s Chief External and Governmental Affairs Officer, provided a statement to the Maine Campus via email.

“The University of Maine System is fully compliant with all state and federal laws and our public universities’ admissions decisions are based on merit and never race or ethnicity,” wrote Warren.

It is worth noting that a federal civil rights complaint is not a lawsuit. It is a request for federal investigation that can be submitted by any person or organization. The complaint is still under review and may or may not be found to be credible by the U.S. Department of Justice.