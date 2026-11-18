The Bangor Mall was condemned on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. The mall was deemed unsafe due to safety violations and the condition of the building. Despite the closure, stores such as Dick's, JCPenney, and several others remain open as of Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. Emma Stuetz / Maine Campus

The Bangor Mall was condemned on Monday, Nov. 2, 2026. The mall was deemed unsafe due to safety violations and the condition of the building. Despite the closure, stores such as Dick's, JCPenney, and several others remain open as of Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026. Emma Stuetz / Maine Campus

Bangor Mall condemned following housing redevelopment discussions

The Bangor Mall has been a longtime shopping destination for eastern Maine residents, with stores such as JCPenney, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Spencer’s remaining open despite a decline in storefronts over the years. However, the recent condemnation of the mall has left local residents and businesses facing uncertainty about its future.

In April, WABI TV5 announced that a group called Bangor Marketplace and Residences LLC was seeking to redevelop the property and space for condominiums, assisted living facilities and even some medical offices. However, an important investor pulled out of the deal in October, and any remaining plans rapidly went down the drain when the building was announced to be condemned.

According to News Center Maine, the remaining stores were just as shocked to hear the news as the public was.

Tenants like Some Theater Company, a local theater group, stated that they had not been given notice that the mall would be closed.

“…Just got posted notifications that the mall was condemned. There was no real warning,” said Logan Bard, a member of the nonprofit, in the News Center Maine article.

While the two Bangor Mall staples, JCPenney and Dick’s Sporting Goods, will remain open, other tenants are suddenly seeking quick relocation for their businesses. Luckily for Some Theater Company, they were able to find a new location in just days. But whether or not other businesses will have that much luck with relocation is up in the air.

Why the shopping center suddenly went from new future plans to condemned in the span of a few months has finally been released to the public. David Warren, Bangor City Manager, released a statement on WABI 5 in a Nov. 4 article.

“As of Monday, portions of the mall did not have properly operating heating systems. The City was compelled to shut off electric service to both corridor entrances due to a roof that continues to leak. The lack of proper illumination creates additional safety issues,” Warren said in his statement.

Some Bangor locals have expressed concern on social media platforms such as Reddit and Facebook about where the annual November craft fair will be held. According to the craft fair’s event page on Facebook, it seems that it will be held at Furniture Mattresses and More in Bangor on the weekends of Nov. 7 and Nov. 14. Though Furniture Mattresses and More is part of the Bangor Mall, it is owned separately and will remain open despite the mall being condemned.

Brooke Murphy, a fourth-year business management student at the University of Maine, weighed in on the mall being condemned.

“I did know about the Bangor Mall closing. I didn’t know the reasoning why. I just heard they were turning it into apartments, so I was pretty caught off guard when I heard it was being condemned,” said Murphy.

The mall being condemned does not automatically mean the building will be demolished. It is simply not up to standards for human habitation or use. The owners of the building and property, Namdar Realty Group, have 30 days to appeal the decision to condemn the mall, or to make the necessary repairs in order to make it safe to reopen.