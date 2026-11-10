UMSG's Vice President of Student Organizations, Alayna Dana, informs the Senate that she'd like to bounce her resolution back to committee instead of discussing it further during the new business session of their meeting on Nov. 3, 2026 in Orono, Maine. Hailey Green / Maine Campus

UMSG's Vice President of Student Organizations, Alayna Dana, informs the Senate that she'd like to bounce her resolution back to committee instead of discussing it further during the new business session of their meeting on Nov. 3, 2026 in Orono, Maine. Hailey Green / Maine Campus

UMSG approves funding for Alpha Omicron Pi self-defense program

The University of Maine Student Government (UMSG) met on Nov. 3 in the Bangor Room of the Memorial Union. During the meeting, UMSG granted final recognition to Students for the Exploration and Development of Space and approved funding for Alpha Omicron Pi’s self-defense program.

Club Business

Shane Barker, president of Students for the Exploration and Development of Space, stood before UMSG to request final recognition. Barker explained how the organization differed from the American Institute of Aeronautics Club and clarified that it will consist of two teams.

The balloon development team will meet Fridays at 1 p.m. and the rocketry development team will meet Thursdays at 5 p.m., both in Room 202 of Barrows Hall. Students for the Exploration and Development of Space will request funding from UMSG for general hardware for the club. The Senate granted final recognition.

Funding Requests

A representative from Alpha Omicron Pi stood before UMSG to request $1,694 in funding for a self-defense program. The program was scheduled for Nov. 8 from 1 to 5 p.m. and would feature two 90-minute sessions. The representative explained that the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life and a panel would contribute $250 each to cover the remaining costs of hosting the program.

All Maine Women and It’s On Us would co-host the program, which would include a craft room for those who felt overwhelmed by the self-defense activities. The representative stated that $94 of the requested amount would go toward supplies for the craft room. The Senate approved the request.

Upcoming Events

Alpha Omicron Pi was scheduled to host a self-defense event on Nov. 8 in the Bangor Room of the Memorial Union, with sessions from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and 3 to 4:30 p.m.

Veterans Day is Nov. 11, and there will be no classes.

Buffalo Wild Wings will host wing night on Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. in Wells Commons, where 23 different types of sauces will be available. Karaoke will also be held.

A Battle of the Bands event will be held Nov. 13 at 6 p.m. at the Collins Center for the Arts.

The Student Heritage Alliance will host a friends and family fest Nov. 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the north pod of the Memorial Union.

With no further matters to discuss, the meeting adjourned.