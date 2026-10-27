UMSG Rep. Arianna Perdomo gives her report for the honors committee to the University of Maine's student government, discussing hopeful future plans for the committee's infrastructure at the Oct. 20, 2026 meeting in Orono, Maine. Photo by Hailey Green / Maine Campus

UMSG Rep. Arianna Perdomo gives her report for the honors committee to the University of Maine's student government, discussing hopeful future plans for the committee's infrastructure at the Oct. 20, 2026 meeting in Orono, Maine. Photo by Hailey Green / Maine Campus

UMSG recognizes three student organizations and announces new Presidential Space Committee

The University of Maine Student Government (UMSG) met on Oct. 20 in the Bangor Room of the Memorial Union, where three clubs and student organizations were given recognition and a new Presidential Space Committee was announced.

Club maintenance

UMSG moved to grant recognition to the Debate Club, which club officers described as a way to connect students nationally through “critical thinking, public speaking and meaningful intellectual exchange.” The club already has 20 committed members and will meet in Room 402 of Neville Hall.

It’s On Us received final recognition, with 15 students regularly attending meetings in the Memorial Union and an email list of over 250 people. The organization focuses on sexual assault prevention and providing resources to those who may need them.

The Photography and Visual Media club also received final recognition, with more than 15 students regularly attending meetings in Shibles Hall and an email list of about 150 people. The club has hosted events such as light painting in the past and plans to increase outreach in order to give back to the community.

New business

The BPR student advisory board is having an open house Oct. 23 in the GEM multi-purpose room to help get students involved in on-campus student research.

UMSG introduced the first Presidential Space Committee, which will “make recommendations for the future portfolios of buildings on campus to either be built or torn down,” according to President Cynthia Shelmerdine. Buildings currently under review include Aubert Hall, Fogler Library and Hitchner Hall.

The University Volunteer Ambulance Corps (UVAC) has a new truck, and reported that all is going well within their organization.

UMaine Panhellenic is hosting self-defense classes through Alpha Omicron Pi, but is still waiting to be approved for funding by the Senate.

Executive reports

UMSG is looking for a new Director of Communications following the retirement of the position’s previous occupant.

The election for new senators from the College of Engineering and Technology and the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 18 in the Wade Center. Nomination forms become available Oct. 23, and the deadline for applications is Nov. 6. Candidates will campaign from Nov. 6 to Nov. 17, and the results of the election will be announced Nov. 19.

Special order announcement

There will be a UMaine UVote voter education event in the Bumps Room of the Memorial Union on Oct. 23 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be a Symphonic Band and Jazz Ensemble concert in the Memorial Union on Oct. 25 at 12 p.m. Tickets are free for students.

On Oct. 30, Alpha Tau Omega and Chi Omega will put on “Wicked for Wishes,” a haunted house charity event for the Make-A-Wish foundation.

On Nov. 1, Chi Omega will host a hockey tournament coached by players from both the men’s and women’s hockey teams. All proceeds will go toward the Make-A-Wish foundation.

With no further business to discuss, the 1,622nd UMSG meeting adjourned early just after 7 p.m.