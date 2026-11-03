UMSG dresses up for Halloween at the Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 meeting in Orono, Maine. Sara McKenzie / Maine Campus

UMSG dresses up for Halloween at the Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2026 meeting in Orono, Maine. Sara McKenzie / Maine Campus

UMSG discusses Patch Hall hot water outage, grants recognition to four clubs

The University of Maine Student Government (UMSG) met on Oct. 27 in the Bangor Room of the Memorial Union. A new senator was sworn in, a current senator resigned and four new clubs received final recognition.

At the start of the meeting, Reese Jones was sworn in as a new member of the Senate and Jack Marquee resigned.

Club Business

The president and vice president of the Athletics Club requested a representative board to allow for easier communication between club members and leaders, problem resolution and other logistical needs to allow participants to fully enjoy their experience. The Senate approved the request.

Representatives of the Black Bear Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Club, including co-presidents Samuel Walters and Holly Shitzy and treasurer Emma Green, stood before the Senate to request recognition as a student club. The representatives explained what Brazilian Jiu Jitsu is, how it has grown in popularity and the benefits it can provide. The club has over 60 members and plans to use Lengyel Hall as a meeting place since it has available equipment. The Senate granted recognition to the club.

The secretary of the Society of American Foresters stood before UMSG to request final recognition as a student club. The secretary explained that the society provides members with skill-based training and networking to other students and professionals in forestry. There is a national chapter that provides funding to small student chapters, and the Society of American Foresters will not request funding from UMSG. The Senate granted final recognition to the society.

Representatives of the Pre-Physicians Assistance Club and the Engineering and Technology Club stood before the senate to request their final recognitions as well. UMSG approved both requests.

New Business

UMSG spoke to Richard Young, the executive director of the university’s auxiliary enterprises, about the excessive wait times to receive orders at the Buffalo Wild Wings in Wells Commons. The issue will be investigated for student convenience and satisfaction.

UMSG also spoke to Young about the lack of communication from administration to the residents of Patch Hall after they lost hot water on Oct. 18. The result was the presentation of an email format administrators can use to inform students when maintenance issues arise.

Upcoming Events

The Black Student Union is holding a bake sale in the Memorial Union on Nov. 3.

The German Club is hosting a trivia event in room 207 of Williams Hall on Nov. 3.

Wilde Stein will be holding a Trans Day of Remembrance candlelight vigil on Nov. 20 and is hosting Gay Thanksgiving on Nov. 21.

With no further matters to discuss, the meeting adjourned.