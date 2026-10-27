Sam Landry discusses the Protect the Arctic Club in order to get preliminary recognition at the Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026, meeting of UMSG in Orono, Maine. Hailey Green / Maine Campus

Sam Landry discusses the Protect the Arctic Club in order to get preliminary recognition at the Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026, meeting of UMSG in Orono, Maine. Hailey Green / Maine Campus

UMSG calls for improved lighting at Lengyel Field, approves $14,600 in funding

The University of Maine General Student Senate (UMSG) approved more than $14,600 in funding for three student organizations during its Oct. 6 meeting, including money for a hair care event, a Model United Nations conference and a national engineering conference.

The Senate also granted preliminary recognition to the Arctic Protection Club, elected two senators to committee positions and approved resolutions concerning Senate procedures and additional lighting at Lengyel Field.

The 1,621st meeting began at 6 p.m. in the Bangor Room of the Memorial Union, with 20 senators in attendance.

Club business

The Black Student Union received $3,393.80 to expand its Hair Care Fair into a semesterly event. President Adora Olise and Vice President Emilia Faustino said the organization provides a supportive space for Black students and has between 38 and 55 members. The event brings in professional braiders to provide hair care services to students. Organizers said they plan to hire two braiders and have already raised approximately $500 through a bake sale.

According to the club representatives, freelance braiders in the Orono area typically charge between $250 and $300 per head, but the organization has negotiated contracts that reduce the cost to $115 per head. During the previous semester’s event, organizers provided services to 40 people in one day and also hired two barbers who served 20 people.

The International Affairs Association received $6,333 to send 11 or 12 students to a fall Model United Nations conference. The organization gives students opportunities to develop debate and communication skills through simulations of international diplomacy.

The American Institute of Chemical Engineers Student Chapter also received $4,912 to attend its fall national student conference. Club President Logan Beaupre and Treasurer Zachary Arnold said the conference offers networking, career development and competitions. The organization has 30 members and plans to bring 11 students, three or four of whom have not attended the conference previously.

The Senate approved all three funding requests following committee recommendations.

The Senate also approved three smaller allocations through its consent agenda: $400 for the Ballet Club, $537.41 for Sophomore Owls and $400 for the UMSG Services Committee.

Club maintenance

During club maintenance, senators granted preliminary recognition to the Arctic Protection Club. Vice President Samuel Landry said the organization advocates for Arctic protection and environmental awareness. He said the club’s work last year contributed to a vote for an Arctic referendum.

The organization currently has eight members but expects to grow to between 16 and 20 members based on a recent interest poll. Club representatives said they may request funding for an event featuring a guest speaker and artist, similar to one held the previous year.

The Senate also welcomed Hanniel Nyanutse, the new assistant vice president of student entertainment, who briefly introduced himself and discussed his background and enthusiasm for working with student government.

New business

During new business, senators approved a resolution moving guest speakers to a position on the meeting agenda immediately after new senators, officer appointments and resignations. The change is intended to establish a consistent order for Senate meetings.

Another resolution designated the Machias Student Representative position as an ex-officio position. During discussion, senators clarified that the role is not an executive position but counts as one point toward a senator’s requirements.

The Senate also approved a resolution requesting additional high-rise stadium lighting at Lengyel Field. Senators Juliannah Soper and St. Lawrence presented the resolution, explaining that the Services Committee can submit funding requests directly to the university.

Committee updates

In committee updates, Vice President of Student Entertainment Elle Granat announced plans for a Halloween carnival in collaboration with the Center for Student Involvement. Student government allocated $5,000 toward the event, with the center providing tables and 15 volunteers.

Granat also announced that the Collins Center for the Arts will screen “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” on Oct. 24 at 8 p.m. Student government plans to purchase 200 tickets for students, with tickets and prop bags costing $5 each through the arrangement.

The Senate’s Voter Involvement and Education Committee reported that its first voter registration drive resulted in five registrations in Orono and one in Bangor. The committee planned another registration event for Oct. 7 in the Memorial Union.

The Services Committee also continued preparations for its campus Night Walk, scheduled for Oct. 15 at 5:30 p.m. The walk allows students to identify general campus concerns, including potholes and other infrastructure issues.

The meeting adjourned at 7:10 p.m.