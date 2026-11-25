The University of Maine’s mascot, Bananas T. Bear, stands in front of Boston College players before a UMaine vs. Boston College ice hockey game on Nov. 21 at the Alfond Sports Arena in Orono. (Jonathan Boyd / Maine Campus)

The University of Maine’s mascot, Bananas T. Bear, stands in front of Boston College players before a UMaine vs. Boston College ice hockey game on Nov. 21 at the Alfond Sports Arena in Orono. (Jonathan Boyd / Maine Campus)

Was the University of Maine’s mascot, Bananas T. Bear, named after a real bear? | Fact brief

Yes.

A black bear cub named Jeff performed a headstand while attending a UMaine football rally in 1914, reportedly causing the crowd to go “bananas,” according to the University of Maine and the Sigma Xi chapter of the Alpha Phi Omega service fraternity, (now Alpha Delta).

The university says this incident inspired the name of its mascot, Bananas T. Bear.

However, Glenn Arthur Pierce, author of “Naming Rites,” a book about the history of North American team names, notes that the expression “going bananas” did not become widely used until the 1960s and questions the accuracy of the 1914 story.

So, while we can be certain that Bananas was an actual bear, the precise origin of the name remains uncertain.

UMaine used live black bears as mascots until 1966, when live mascots were outlawed statewide. The university debuted a costumed mascot in 1969.

This fact brief is responsive to conversations such as this one.

This fact brief was produced by students from the Maine Campus, the campus newspaper of the University of Maine, with guidance from journalists at the Maine Trust for Local News. The Maine Trust for Local News partners with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Read our methodology to learn how we check claims.

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