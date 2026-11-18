Police Beat: 11/6 to 11/12

11/7:

At 9 p.m., the University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) received an alcohol offense complaint at Androscoggin Hall. The caller reported that their roommate was underage and intoxicated. Officers responded and verified the caller’s claim before referring the intoxicated roommate to Student Conduct.

At 10 p.m., UMPD received a suspicious complaint at the Alfond Sports Arena. The caller reported that two people were arguing after the hockey game, but they had left the area by the time officers arrived.

11/9:

At 3 p.m., an information complaint was submitted at Androscoggin Hall. A student reported that his laundry was missing from the laundry room. Officers responded and found that another student had put their clothes in the same dryer without checking to see if it was already in use. The laundry was sorted and returned to the rightful owners.

At 4 p.m., UMPD responded to a property damage crash at Deering Hall. A driver struck a parked vehicle. There are no cameras in the area, so no further action was taken.

At 4 p.m., an information complaint was filed at the Memorial Union. The caller reported that there was a needle on the ground outside that needed to be removed. Officers responded and disposed of the needle.

At 6 p.m., UMPD responded to a property damage crash at York Hall. A driver struck a parked vehicle. There are no cameras in the area, so no further action was taken.

11/10:

At 11 a.m., UMPD received a scam call complaint at Penobscot Hall. The caller reported that they received a FaceTime call from an unknown number. The person making the FaceTime call did not reveal their face and threatened to release photos of the student unless they received payment. The student disabled their social media and blocked the caller. No further action was taken.