2026 election endorsements: Who’s backing candidates on Orono ballots

Ahead of Election Day, candidates across Maine have received endorsements from public figures, organizations and other political actors. Running for office often involves outreach and the ability to reach certain audiences and demographics. Endorsements can help facilitate this outreach, offering candidates additional support as they approach the election. The endorsements a candidate receives can also provide insight into the kind of campaign they are running and the priorities they may pursue once in office.

The following is an overview of endorsements received by candidates in several races appearing on Orono voters’ ballots, including state legislative, congressional and statewide elections.

Maine Senate District 8

Democrat Mike Tipping and Republican Leo Kenney are running for Maine Senate District 8, which includes Orono.

Tipping is the incumbent in the race and is a senior strategist for the Maine People’s Alliance, whom he is endorsed by. Tipping is also endorsed by the University of Maine Progressives, Maine State Nurses Association and Maine Service Employees Association. Tipping has a background in community organizing and organized labor, and his endorsements largely reflect this.

Kenney is running for the Maine Legislature for the second time after more than 12 years on the Orono Town Council and school board. Kenney’s highest profile endorsement is from the Maine Chamber of Commerce, but he has also received a large number of individual endorsements from friends and supporters.

Maine’s 2nd Congressional District

Democrat Matt Dunlap and Republican Paul LePage are the two candidates for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, which has been cited as a battleground district.

Dunlap is a Maine state auditor and was previously Maine’s secretary of state. He has received endorsements from political figures such as U.S. Sen. Angus King, Bernie Sanders’ political action organization Our Revolution and U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, in addition to Maine People’s Alliance.

LePage was formerly Maine’s governor and mayor of Waterville. He has been endorsed by U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, who has also campaigned for LePage in Maine twice. LePage has also received endorsements from the National Federation of Independent Business, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the National Rifle Association.

Maine governor

Democrat Hannah Pingree and Republican Bobby Charles are their parties’ nominees for Maine governor. Independent Rick Bennett is also running.

Pingree is a former Maine House speaker and chair of her local school board, and she is also the daughter of Chellie Pingree, the U.S. representative for Maine’s 1st Congressional District. Pingree is endorsed by Planned Parenthood, the Maine Education Association and Maine AFL-CIO.

Charles is a lawyer who previously worked for the U.S. State Department. He is endorsed by the National Rifle Association, Vice President JD Vance and a number of individual supporters.

U.S. Senate

Democrat Troy Jackson and Republican Susan Collins are the two leading candidates for Maine’s U.S. Senate race.

Jackson is a former Maine Senate president and union member. Jackson has been endorsed by a number of figures at the local and state level such as Jordan Wood, Mike Tipping and Nirav Shah. Jackson has also received endorsements from nationally recognized figures, ranging from former President Barack Obama, to children’s entertainer Ms. Rachel and actor Hannah Einbinder.

Collins has served in the U.S. Senate since 1997. She has been endorsed by former U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, the Maine Fraternal Order of Police, the International Association of Fire Fighters and the Chief of Passamaquoddy Tribe at Sipayik.