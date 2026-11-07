Camden, Maine, goes to the polls: A Day to Remember

It is November 3 in Camden, Maine and the coastal town is alive with energy. The fire station serves as the focal point of election day — a public space where citizens have been casting their ballots for more than 19 years. In Camden, voting is not just civic duty. It is a day to celebrate community, differences, and taking a stand.

“It was absolutely mandatory for me to be here to vote,” said Jennifer Currier, a Camden citizen. “Every single vote — it is going to impact you one way or another.”

This was very much the tone of the town on election morning. Citizens showed up in a steady stream to cast their ballots. Though everyone voted on the same candidates and issues, the experience was different for everyone.

Citizens like Currier showed up not only to have a say in statewide politics, but also in issues seen throughout the town. For many, these local decisions are just as important as statewide politics.

“You’ve also got a lot of people who are drastically affected by little things; we were just voting on the Camden parking fees and I know for a fact there are quite a few people who can’t afford to park downtown,” said Currier.

Meanwhile, for some people the 2026 midterms meant their first time voting. Andreina Norton moved to the United States in 2009 and became an official U.S. citizen in 2025. On November 3, she finally got to exercise her right to vote.

“[I’m feeling] very proud, very happy, it’s a little bit emotional, because I’m just very grateful to live here, to be part of this community, and I’m happy to participate in the process,” said Norton.

The voting process would not have been as accessible without local officials like Chris Farley. Farley is the Camden fire chief, and his station is the host of the midterm election.

“Ideally we’re in a participatory democracy,” he said.” It takes an engaged community to make community work. Part of that is the voting process, and it’s important that the community has a safe, reliable place to come and vote.”

Everyone has different experiences that affect the way they vote. For Currier, a big part of this is local affordability. For Norton, it is about gratitude. For Farley, it’s making the voting process accessible for all. There is no doubt that when citizens can come together, there is plenty of space for common ground to be found.

“I really believe that everybody has so much more in common than they have different,” said Dave Morrison, a Camden citizen, poet, and manager of the municipally-run Camden Opera House. “Everybody wants their kids to do well, they want their parents to do okay, they want to have a decent job. We get riled up to get upset about stuff when it doesn’t have to be that way.”

Regardless of how people feel about the results of the election, the citizens of Camden showed up to vote and made their voices matter. November 3 was a day of firsts, a day of community, and a day to remember.

This article first appeared in the Penobscot Bay Pilot on Nov. 6, 2026. The original article can be viewed on PenBayPilot.com.

Natalie Johnson is a University of Maine Journalism student and independent reporter based in Orono. Johnson currently writes for WHOU News in Houlton.

Hailey Inman is an independent journalist, based in Orono and Waldo County. She does freelance work at UMaine, contributes to PenBayPilot.com, and more whenever opportunity presents.