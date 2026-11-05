Photo Story: Voting on Election Day in Orono

This Election Day, students from the University of Maine’s Department of Communication and Journalism (CMJ) collaborated with the Maine Campus to document voting throughout the day. Below is a collection of photos taken by CMJ students and Maine Campus staff at the New Balance Field House on Nov. 3, 2026.

A sign marking the 250-foot line beyond which electioneering materials, such as buttons, badges and stickers, are prohibited. Additionally, candidates may only greet voters and are not allowed to state the name of the office they are running for. In the background is the New Balance Recreation Center, where polls were located on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Isla Rocca / Maine Campus

Orono residents, many of whom are students at the University of Maine, cast their ballots at the New Balance Field House on Nov. 3, 2026. Amanda Clauzel / Maine Campus



Many students, especially those from out-of-state, stood in line to register to vote at their current addresses at the New Balance Field House in Orono on Nov. 3, 2026. Amanda Clauzel / Maine Campus



Kathy Lena, Orono resident, at the New Balance Field House to vote in the midterm elections on Nov. 3, 2026. Her favorite stickers are the first and third that she is wearing, because they are colorful and humorous. Maine Campus / Kathryn Busko

Orono Town Clerk Shelly Crosby (center) is seen in the voter registration area of the New Balance Field House in Orono on Nov. 3, 2026. Madyson Whitlock / Maine Campus

Rolls of “I Voted” stickers designed by student winner Sofia Pride sit on a table in the New Balance Field House on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. To the left is the UMaine design. Isla Rocca / Maine Campus

Mike Tipping, a Democratic state senator representing Maine Senate District 8, greets voters at the New Balance Field House on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Tipping declined to answer questions, citing the ban on electioneering within 250 feet of the entrance to a polling place. Isla Rocca / Maine Campus

State Rep. Laurie Osher (left) and Orono Town Council Chair Dan Demeritt (right) greet voters outside the New Balance Field House on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Demeritt said, “Orono is the greatest small college town in America.” Isla Rocca / Maine Campus

The entrance to the New Balance Field House at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Standing by the door is Dan Demeritt, chair of the Orono Town Council, who is up for reelection. Inside is Mike Tipping, who represents Senate District 8, which includes Orono and Old Town, in the Maine Senate. Isla Rocca / Maine Campus