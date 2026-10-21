Police Beat: 10/2 to 10/14

10/2:

At 1 a.m., the University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) received a noise complaint at Phi Gamma Delta. Officers who responded to the scene reported that there was no noise.

At 4 a.m., UMPD received an intoxication complaint at Cumberland Hall. An underage student had drunk too much and was feeling unwell. UVAC was called and the student was transferred for medical care. He was referred to Student Conduct.

At 4 p.m., a suspicious complaint was filed at one of the bike trails behind campus. A student reported that there was a male asking questions on the trail. UMPD searched the area but did not find anyone matching his description.

At 11 p.m., UMPD received an alcohol offense complaint at Knox Hall. The caller reported that an underage student had alcohol in their dorm. UMPD made contact and found alcohol in the student’s room. Both the student and their roommate were referred to Student Conduct.

At 11 p.m., UMPD received another alcohol offense complaint, also at Knox Hall. The caller reported that the underage neighbors of the students involved in the previous alcohol offense also had alcohol in their dorm. UMPD found this to be true and referred the students to Student Conduct.

At 11 p.m., UMPD received a complaint from a student who said her Lyft driver was making her uncomfortable. Officers called the driver but have not heard back from him yet.

10/3:

At 12 a.m., an intoxication complaint was filed at Hart Hall. An underage student had drunk too much but did not require medical attention. She was referred to Student Conduct.

At 8 a.m., a criminal mischief complaint was filed at Knox Hall. Someone had trashed one of the hallways the night before. There are no suspects at this time.

At 6 p.m., UMPD received a suspicious complaint at Witter Farm. The caller reported that two people were in the tree line with flashlights. Officers responded and found that they were bull hunters who had taken a wrong turn.

10/4:

At 1 a.m., UMPD received a noise complaint at Alpha Gamma Rho. Officers made contact with the fraternity president and the music was turned down.

At 1 a.m., UMPD received another noise complaint at Gannett Hall. A group of students were being overly loud and were asked to clear out.

10/5:

At 11 a.m., a criminal mischief complaint was filed at York Hall. The caller reported that someone had tampered with her motorcycle. There are no cameras in the area, so there are no suspects at this time.

At 11 p.m., UMPD received an information complaint at the Bear’s Den. The caller reported that there was a phone stuck in the charging station. The owner of the phone came and retrieved it while an officer was responding.

10/6:

At 11 a.m., UMPD received an information complaint at the Collins Center for the Arts. The caller reported that an SUV had driven past the building too fast. No description of the vehicle was given.

At 3 p.m., someone entered the police station to ask about obtaining a protection order. UMPD informed them of the process.

10/7:

At 11 p.m., UMPD received a suspicious complaint at Hart Hall. The caller reported that a male was going through the dumpster. Officers responded but were unable to find anyone matching his description.

10/8:

At 4 p.m., a suspicious complaint was filed at the Memorial Union. A student reported that the night before, she had been outside Somerset Hall when a male started asking for her contact information and relationship status. The student walked away and was not followed. The male has not been identified.

At 7 p.m., a theft complaint was filed at Barrows Hall. A student reported that his capstone project had been taken. His professor was contacted. There are no cameras in the area, so there are no suspects at this time.

10/9:

At 12 a.m., UMPD received a noise complaint at Alpha Gamma Rho. The caller reported that there were several brothers around a campfire being too loud. Officers responded and the brothers quieted down and went inside.

At 10 a.m., UMPD received an information complaint at Hilltop Commons. The caller reported that the night before, they had seen a male going through the parking lot trying to open car doors. The male is currently unidentified.

At 11 a.m., UMPD received a theft complaint at Fogler Library. A student reported that their bicycle had been stolen. UMPD reviewed the footage from cameras in the area, but the bike rack was only partially visible and all the bikes observed were undisturbed. There are no suspects at this time.

10/10:

At 11 p.m., a suspicious complaint was filed at Wells Commons. The staff had seen a male going through the dumpsters. The male had left the area via electric scooter before officers arrived.

10/11:

At 12 a.m., an intoxication complaint was filed at Oxford Hall. An underage student had drunk too much and was feeling unwell. UVAC was called but the student was not transported for medical care. They were referred to Student Conduct.

At 3 p.m., UMPD received a trespass complaint at Hart Hall. The caller reported that a non-resident was in the building and was wanted out. The person is a resident of Lewiston, so the Lewiston Police Department was contacted to see if they could serve trespass papers. UMPD has not heard back from them at this time.

10/13:

At 11 p.m., UMPD received an information complaint at the Global Science Center. Protocol requires laboratories to contact the police department when there is any sort of spillage. There had been a spillage of dirty water at the Global Science Center laboratory. The water was cleaned up by custodial staff.

At 11 p.m., UMPD received an information complaint at Stodder Hall. A male student was being solicited for money via fraudulent communication. No further action was taken.