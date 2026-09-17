The University of Maine has to be more transparent and receptive when it comes to AI

EDITORIAL: ChatGPT Edu is here — whether you like it or not.

On Aug. 27, the administration sent out a university-wide email to introduce students to a new artificial intelligence (AI) partnership program with ChatGPT Edu. This decision was reached in May 2026 and will give all University of Maine students access to the latest model of ChatGPT through their college account.

This choice to partner with OpenAI has many concerning aspects to it, both in the present and future. Some of our biggest concerns are that the process that led to this decision did not feel transparent and that students didn’t have a say. Those things need to change.

A big argument that supporters for this initiative will make is that the university paying for a service that most students already use is a good thing. In other words, if everyone is doing it and AI is where things are headed, then this tool should be provided to students by the school. There are a couple of problems with that line of thought.

First, while the cost of using ChatGPT Edu is not coming from your wallet at this point in time, that does not mean that will always be the case.

The University of Maine System (UMS) stated via email that funding for ChatGPT Edu will be looked at and revised in the second year of its existence; and it is well-documented that the university has been evaluating a cost-per-credit model for this program. Based on these two facts, it is not a giant leap in logic to think that a cost-per-credit system, or a system like it, will be used in the future. This would mean ChatGPT Edu would no longer be free, and the more classes you take, the more expensive access would become.

If that were to be the case, it would be preposterous. You can use most AI models, to a certain level, for free. ChatGPT, Claude and Perplexity all give people free access to the base model when you make an account. You don’t have unlimited use or access to all of the up-to-date features, but you still have access to the AI. So why should students pay additional money for something that is free?

In a case where a student needs a more premium model than the free version, it should be left up to the individual to go about acquiring that technology. Because what if the model they need is cheaper than the one they are paying the university for? What if it’s more expensive than the ChatGPT program and they have to spend additional money? These will be problems with any type of university-wide payment system.

An AI partnership also calls into question the administration’s concern with academic integrity. The topic of AI use in classes has been debated by people in academia for years, and is not something professors unilaterally agree on. In our experiences on campus, we have noticed that while some professors, in some disciplines, are fine with AI use, that is not the majority opinion. To the professors who have strict AI policies in their classes and view using it as cheating, this program could seem like an endorsement for that behavior by the university.

Privacy is another thing to consider when assessing the appropriateness of a university partnering with an AI company. AI models are trained by various methods, but one big component is analyzing user data. This could mean the conversations it has with users, as well as analyzing files and writings to better inform the AI model on how to do that task or be informed about that topic.

The university has stated that the AI models will not be trained with any data gathered from students and will comply with FERPA, but how can they be so sure? In the recent weeks there have been multiple reports of incidents where AI agents went rogue and broke their guidelines. OpenAI has navigated multiple instances where this has happened. Is it responsible for a university to trust a company whose ethical protections have serious doubt? Our answer to that question is no.

This program affects students and faculty the most, and moving forward the university needs to be more upfront and provide better access for students to let their questions and concerns be heard. If this program is going to continue, students and faculty should have a major say in where this thing goes.