UMaine women’s ice hockey drops home opener against Quinnipiac

Hockey season is finally back in Orono, as the University of Maine women’s ice hockey team hosted their first game of the season against Quinnipiac University on Sept. 27. Alfond Arena was buzzing as the crowd of roughly 600 fans enthusiastically welcomed the Black Bears. This marks the first game in UMaine women’s hockey history where fans paid to attend a game.

Compared to an average crowd of 345 people at last year’s games, women’s ice hockey is showing that there are improvements and more recognition towards women’s sports at UMaine.

The Bobcats proved to be deservingly ranked as 10th in the country, and showed that they could make it to the NCAA tournament for the third time in a row by beating Maine 7-0. This now makes Quinnipiac 8-0-1 in the last nine meetups with Maine.

In the first period, the teams started off energetic and on the front foot, attacking aggressively and with purpose. Quinnipiac opened up the first ten minutes, flooding the Black Bears’ net with 12 shots and majority of the possession and putting Maine’s second-year goalie, Julia Bachetti, to the test. The Bobcats scored just seven minutes into the game off of a tap-in by fourth-year forward Maya Labad.

Slowly, Maine’s shots on goal started trickling in, but not enough to put the puck in the back of the net. With just two minutes left, the Bobcats scored once more from a high shot by the first-year defenseman Makayla Watson to conclude the first period.

As play resumed in the second period, Maine responded positively and came out flying despite being down 2-0. They had a new desire to close the gap in goals and created a few chances with six shots in under five minutes. Bobcat fifth-year goalie Kaley Doyle responded, making impressive saves. Although Maine showed promising momentum, it quickly turned against them as the Bobcats found the back of the net for the third time, nine minutes into the second period. The loose puck bounced out from the corner of the crease, and first-year Bryn Prier saw the gift to slot the puck in the net from just outside the crease. Two more goals from the Bobcats were added from forwards Sophie Urban and Kathryn Stockdale about two minutes apart at the end of the second period.

Quinnipiac continued their dominance in the third period. Labad scored her second goal of the game early in the third period and second-year Kahlen Lamarche also added to the score sheet. Maine still fought hard and created an exciting late chance and attempt, but Doyle stood her ground and would not let anything get past her, earning a shutout.

Maine finished the game with 20 shots compared to Quinnipiac’s 32. Doyle ended up making 20 saves while Bachetti made 25.

Although the game was not in Maine’s favor, they still fought hard as a team, never giving up or sulking at the scoreboard. They stayed focused and kept the intensity high throughout the game.