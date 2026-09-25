Britta Denny (14) attempts to score a goal at the University of Maine's Women's Soccer team's first conference game against UAlbany on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026 in Orono, Maine. Hailey Green / Maine Campus

Britta Denny (14) attempts to score a goal at the University of Maine's Women's Soccer team's first conference game against UAlbany on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026 in Orono, Maine. Hailey Green / Maine Campus

Maine soccer begins pursuit of fourth straight America East title

Three straight America East championships have put Maine soccer on the doorstep of history. Now, the Black Bears begin their pursuit of a fourth consecutive title, opening conference play on Sunday, Sept. 20, at noon against the University of Albany.

Winning a fourth straight title would place Maine on an elite list of teams. It would be the third time in America East history where a school won four straight championships, with Boston University achieving five consecutive titles between 2007-2011 and University of Hartford winning five straight crowns from 1991-1995.

Maine enters conference play with a 3-3-2 record and a +1 goal differential. Selected as the top team in the America East Preseason Poll, the Black Bears are currently ranked 215th in the Massey Rankings for NCAA Division I. UAlbany has opened its 2026 campaign with a record of 2-4-1 and is 303rd in the Massey Rankings.

Although Maine enters conference play with a 3-3-2 record, fourth-year midfielder and captain Victoria Dungey said the Black Bears intentionally built a challenging nonconference schedule to prepare for America East play.

“While 3-3-2 isn’t necessarily the record we were hoping for, we intentionally challenged ourselves with a difficult non-conference schedule,” said Dungey. “We did that because we wanted to test ourselves, identify areas where we can improve and continue growing as a team before conference play.”

Maine started off its season by losing to University of Rhode Island, 1-0, followed by a win against Mercer University, 3-1. They then went on to suffer back-to-back defeats at home when they faced Sacred Heart University and Merrimack College before starting a run of four matches without a loss.

Maine drew 0-0 at Colgate University, defeated Army 2-1 at home, drew Providence College 1-1 on the road and closed the nonconference schedule with a 1-0 victory over College of the Holy Cross.

“As we enter America East play, the biggest key for us will be bringing everything we’ve learned together and playing a complete game consistently,” said Dungey.

Maine will start off their conference campaign in a stronger position compared to their previous year’s efforts. In 2025, the Black Bears were 1-4-1 and had a -6 goal differential before beginning their campaign in the America East, which they eventually won.

Fourth-year captain and midfielder Luise Reinwald has been among this season’s most significant contributors. Reinwald has started in all eight matches, accumulating 674 minutes in total, with two goals and four total points recorded.

Third-year transfer from University of Connecticut, Isabella Meadows, has contributed significantly as a forward to the offensive firepower of the Black Bears. She has recorded three goals and six points, including the winning goal against Holy Cross. Meadows is the current America East Offensive Player of the Week.

Second-year goalkeeper Elena Barenberg has played every minute in goal for Maine. The FC Köln product has recorded two clean sheets, saved 31 shots and allowed eight goals in eight matches.

Dungey, who has been part of the program for three seasons, said Maine’s confidence comes from more than its individual talent.

“One of the biggest things I’ve learned during my time at Maine is that talent alone doesn’t win championships,” Dungey said. “Our teams have been at their best when our values are aligned, our belief in one another is strong and everyone is fully committed to the process.”

This commitment will be tested this weekend, with several other America East schools gunning for the crown. Binghamton University currently stands at a record of 4-2-2 and is ranked 161st in the nation, while University of New Hampshire holds the record of 3-3-2 and is 219th. UMBC was ranked eighth in the America East preseason ranking, but is currently the sixth-highest-ranked school in the conference at 231st with a record of 6-2-2.

For Maine, however, the focus begins with Sunday’s matchup against UAlbany.

After eight games of preparation, the Black Bears will begin the part of the season that ultimately determines whether they can turn their experience and three-year championship streak into a place in America East history.