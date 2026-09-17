Field hockey falls 5-0 to Boston College

On Friday, Sept. 11, the University of Maine Field Hockey team fell 5-0 to Boston College. The game was played on neutral territory for both teams in Lowell, Massachusetts. The Black Bears entered the game with back-to-back wins against Stonehill College and Davidson College, but were unable to capitalize on that momentum during the game.

The Boston College Eagles gained possession right away and very quickly closed in on the Black Bears’ goalkeeper with three shots on goal in the first few minutes. Boston College would also get the game’s first penalty corner, with four total in the first quarter, all of which were taken by fourth-year forward Madelieve Drion.

The Black Bears did have possession very briefly in the first. Second-year forward Martha Barratt registered a shot, although it was blocked before it made it to the Eagles’ goalkeeper.

Through the second quarter, the Eagles maintained their control of the game and despite a slower start, they scored twice in the quarter. The first goal was scored by fourth-year forward Klara Mueffelman and assisted on by third-year forward/midfielder Melea Weber.

Late in the second quarter, first-year midfielder Ike Jakobson of Boston College was issued a green card. The Black Bears were unable to capitalize on the two-minute advantage though, with the Eagles maintaining possession throughout. This led to the second goal being scored before the two minutes were up, by first-year forward Regan Welsh who was unassisted.

The third quarter ended up being what cemented Boston College’s win that afternoon.

Following the halftime break UMaine, switched out their goalkeeper to start the third quarter, going from first-year Annabel Halkes to fellow first-year Fiona Günsch. The Eagles benefited from this switch as within minutes they scored another two goals. The third goal of the game was scored by second-year midfielder Alexandra De Cain who was unassisted. The fourth goal was scored by fourth-year midfielder/defender Laila Rosenquest and was assisted on by De Cain.

After the third and fourth goals the Black Bears found some momentum, getting their first and only penalty corner of the game, which led to their last two shots of the game by second-year defender Nicole Kowalewski and third-year forward/midfielder Emily Chisholm. Both shots were blocked before reaching the Eagles’ goalkeeper.

The Eagles were able to gain possession back from the Black Bears leading to their fifth and final goal scored by second-year forward Caroline Chisholm (no relation to the Black Bears’ Emily Chisholm) with assistance from third-year forward Ava Meehan.

The fourth quarter was the quietest of them all. Starting with Halkes being put back into goal for the Black Bears and the Eagles pulling fourth-year goalkeeper Charlotte Kramer out and putting first-year goalkeeper Arianna Fragomeni in.

The Eagles continued with their possession of the ball through the quarter. However the Black Bears were able to defend against it, preventing all shots from reaching the goal during the final 15 minutes.

Throughout the game the Black Bears did not register a shot on goal.

Despite the Black Bears’ loss, Halkes had a strong showing in goal, saving 11 of the 13 shots she faced. The strong defense in the final quarter will be something the Black Bears look to repeat and showcase through a full 60 minutes of play.

The Black Bears are now 2-3 this season and will face Boston University away before returning home to compete against Dartmouth College.