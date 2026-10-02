Maine field hockey falls 3-0 to American University

WASHINGTON — The University of Maine’s field hockey team struggled to generate offense on Friday, Sept. 25, falling 3-0 to American University in Washington, D.C. The loss dropped the Black Bears to 4-4 on the season, while American improved to 6-3.

Maine came into the contest ranked No. 45 among NCAA Division I teams by the Massey Ratings, making the Black Bears the second-highest-ranked America East team. Maine was coming off a two-game winning streak, beating Boston University 3-2 in overtime and Dartmouth College 1-0.

American entered the contest ranked 32nd nationally and second in the Patriot League. After dropping their initial three games of the season, the Eagles experienced five consecutive wins, with a total of 27 goals scored in their first eight matches.

Before the game, UMaine Head Coach Josette Babineau emphasized the importance of controlling possession against American.

“American has a strong program and is always at the top of their conference,” said Babineau. “They are a good tactical team.”

In the first quarter, American controlled most of the game. They opened the scoring with a goal less than four minutes in, with fourth-year forward Jordan Reicher scoring, assisted by fourth-year midfielder Elle Ridge.

American continued to control the flow of the game, though the Black Bears improved as the game progressed. Maine eventually earned its first penalty corner, but American’s defense kept the Black Bears at bay.

The Eagles continued applying pressure on Maine, creating some chances but failing to cash in as Maine hit them on the counterattack repeatedly.

American won its first penalty corner with 2:11 minutes left in the first half, but Maine’s defense held off their efforts.

Babineau said Maine’s ability to remain composed in close games has been an area of growth for the team this season.

“Our team has made a lot of progress from last season in these close games,” said Babineau. “We have been able to stay with our style of play and continue to work through each game situation and then capitalize on our scoring chances in those key moments.”

American broke through for a second time just over a minute into the third quarter when fourth-year midfielder Sophie Willemse slotted one home, assisted by fourth-year midfielder Emilia Winkler.

American proceeded to dominate the third quarter as it restricted Maine’s chances and put the Black Bears on the back foot. Willemse was issued a green card at the end of the quarter, but Maine was unable to take advantage of the situation.

In the fourth quarter, a third goal by second-year forward Jill DuVarney near the end of the contest sealed the outcome, giving the Eagles their sixth straight win.

American had stronger shooting in the contest, outperforming Maine 13-4 in total shots and 10-0 in shots on target. The Black Bears’ freshman goalkeeper, Annabel Halkes, had seven saves to her name and kept the Black Bears in the match for a long time.

American Head Coach Steve Jennings credited his team’s possession and defensive structure for the victory.

“I think we were able to maintain a good deal of control over the game with our possession, which allowed us to generate significant scoring opportunities throughout the match,” said Jennings. “Defensively, we were under pressure with Maine’s counter attacking ability but worked hard to eliminate those dangerous chances with good structure and decision-making.”

Maine’s next match will be on Sunday, Sept. 27 against Towson University at noon. Following this, the Black Bears will return home to Orono to open America East play against University of Albany on Friday, Oct. 3, at 3 p.m.