#15 Julie Jebousková, backed by #37 Tiani Makokis go for the puck held by Quinnipiac Player, #12 Clara-Mai Van Houtte-Cachero, at the Friday, Sept. 25, 2026 game in Orono, Maine. Hailey Green / Maine Campus

#15 Julie Jebousková, backed by #37 Tiani Makokis go for the puck held by Quinnipiac Player, #12 Clara-Mai Van Houtte-Cachero, at the Friday, Sept. 25, 2026 game in Orono, Maine. Hailey Green / Maine Campus

Women’s ice hockey loses home opener to Quinnipiac University 2-1

On Friday, Sept. 25, the University of Maine women’s ice hockey team kicked off their regular season in a game at the Harold Alfond Sports Arena, falling 2-1 to the Quinnipiac University Bobcats.

This game also marked the first game for new Head Coach Alex Gettens, who has returned to Orono after a short stretch as assistant coach during the 2017-18 season.

The Black Bears started the first period with strong possession, which would continue as they went on early back-to-back power plays. The first came from an interference call on Bobcats’ third-year forward Ilsa Lindman. The second came just seconds after Lindman left the penalty box due to body checking fourth-year forward Alex Law.

Following the two power plays, the puck was traded evenly between the teams until the Black Bears were able to rush the Bobcats’ goal and score. Maine fourth-year forward Lily Fetch was assisted by fellow fourth-year forward Mikayla Boarder. Fetch is one of the two captains of the Black Bears and Boarder is the alternate captain.

The second period started with the Black Bears going back on the power play just 14 seconds in as Bobcats’ first-year defender Rosalie Breton was called for interference. The power play units largely maintained possession but did not produce anything. Following the penalty, possession remained equal between the two teams.

Just over halfway through the second period, the Black Bears and Bobcats received penalties at the same time and played 4-on-4. The Black Bears’ third-year defender Kendall Sundby was called for slashing and Bobcats’ fourth-year forward Kahlen Lamarche was called for embellishment.

With 36 seconds left on the two penalties, Maine got called for another penalty, tripping on third-year defender Gracie Hanson. About to play 4-on-3, Quinnipiac used their timeout to formulate a plan. Though the Bobcats didn’t score during the 4-on-3, the pair of original penalties were up and Quinnipiac remained on the power play, which the Bobcats used to their advantage and tied up the game. The power-play goal was scored by Bobcats’ second-year forward Ella Johnson and assisted by third-year defender Ella Sennick and Breton.

Following the Bobcats’ goal, they maintained strong possession and ultimately drew another penalty, putting UMaine back on the penalty kill late in the second period. The call was tripping on second-year defender Lulu Rucinski.

The third period started with UMaine playing a strong two-way game. They were able to rush the Bobcats’ goal multiple times and whenever Quinnipiac got the puck, they rarely got it deep into the Black Bears’ zone. This period also followed a similar pattern to the last two, with multiple penalties called.

Despite the strong effort by the Black Bears, the Bobcats scored the game-winning goal with just under five minutes left in the period. The goal was scored by Law, who was unassisted.

The Black Bears didn’t stop fighting, though, as they pushed hard and drew a penalty with 2:45 minutes left in the period. Maine used their timeout before the power play started and pulled third-year goalie Kiia Lahtinen out halfway through the power play to have a 6-on-4 advantage. Despite their best efforts, they could not score.

Even though the Black Bears lost, Lahtinen had a strong showing, saving 27 of 29 shots on goal. Some of those saves were made in difficult times in the game, including a 2-on-0 save when two Quinnipiac skaters got behind the Black Bears’ defense.

Following this game, the Black Bears will look to improve their power plays in order to produce goals. They will also look to stay out of the penalty box.

The Black Bears will play Quinnipiac at home again on Sept. 26 and then play another set of home games against St. Lawrence University to start October.