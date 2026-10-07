No. 6 Gracie Hanson takes a shot at the net which gets caught during the St. Lawrence game in Orono, Maine, on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. Sara McKenzie / Maine Campus

No. 6 Gracie Hanson takes a shot at the net which gets caught during the St. Lawrence game in Orono, Maine, on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026. Sara McKenzie / Maine Campus

Women’s ice hockey splits non-conference series with St. Lawrence

ORONO, Maine — On Thursday, Oct. 1, the Black Bears hosted RV St. Lawrence College in the Harold Alfond Arena. After losing two games last week to Quinnipiac at home, the team looked to bounce back and secure their first win of the new season.

St. Lawrence also entered this game at 0-2-0, which set the table for Maine to seize an opportunity and even out their record before diving deeper into conference play.

The match up was a high scoring affair. Maine set the tone early on with a lead-taking goal at the end of the first period. Third-year defender Kendall Sundby scored on a powerplay that gave Maine the lead going into period two. The goal was assisted by second-year defender Sade Sandilands and third-year forward Gracie Hanson.

Maine had the opportunity to hold this lead through the second period and push the lead further, but slipped up and gave up an unassisted goal to St. Lawrence’s first-year forward Kendall Doiron under two minutes into the period.

For the rest of the second period, Maine made it their mission to bolster the defense and not give up the lead. For the next 13 minutes of gameplay, they did just that, and it was rewarded with a Black Bear goal at the end of the period. Fourth-year forward Mikayla Boarder scored her first goal of the season to put Maine up 2-1. The goal was assisted by fourth-year forward Lily Fetch and Hanson, bringing her tally to two assists for the game.

Unfortunately, after the goal, the defense let up a bit, and gave up another unassisted, equalizer goal just minutes after their own score. St. Lawrence would tie the game 2-2 going into the third period. Second-year forward Cheyenne Degeer scored the goal for St. Lawrence.

The Saints momentum would continue early in the third. Just three minutes into the final period, Degeer would net another goal, this time assisted by second-year forward Brooke Mulvihill. The Black Bears now trailed late, and time was against them.

Minutes later, with their backs against the wall, Fetch and Hanson combined for their second assist together, sliding the puck to Boarder for her second goal of the contest. This also marked Hanson’s third assist of the game.

With the game tied 3-3, it all came down to the last few minutes. Both teams had scoring opportunities and went back and forth down the ice trying to score the game winner.

Ultimately, it was the Black Bears who struck once again. Second-year forward Mackenzie Podewell and second-year defender Lulu Rucinski combined for an assist on a set-up play for a third-year forward Stephanie Jacob goal, a score that lifted Maine to their first win of the season.

Maine earned their first win in a thriller at the Alfond, but the second game of the series would not bode so well.

The Black Bears lost 3-0 the following day, and gave up a goal in each period to let St. Lawrence escape Orono with a win of their own.

Maine Women’s ice hockey moves to 1-3-0, and will play Minnesota in an away game on Oct 9th. This will be a huge opportunity to score a big win against a good team.