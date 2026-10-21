Maine women’s ice hockey aims to make history with Alfond attendance challenge

The University of Maine women’s ice hockey team is challenging its community to help make history this winter, setting its sights on filling the Alfond Arena. The goal is to break the Hockey East single-game attendance record when the Black Bears host the University of New Hampshire on Friday, Dec. 4.

Alfond Arena can provide a stage for one of the biggest crowds in women’s college hockey, with the building holding a capacity of 5,125. The conference record Maine will be aiming to break is 3,965 fans, set on Nov. 14, 2025, when Boston University faced Boston College.

Maine held a similar event last season, when the Black Bears broke their program attendance record on Valentine’s Day. A crowd of 1,730 attended the Senior Day matchup against New Hampshire as part of the “Fill the Steins” promotion. Maine went on to lose the game 3-0, but the turnout demonstrated the potential for increased interest and visibility for the program.

Maine’s most-attended home game so far this season was its preseason matchup against the University of New Hampshire, which drew 998 fans. The upcoming December Border Battle offers another opportunity to bring the community to Orono, this time with an even more ambitious goal.

The effort comes during a period of transition for the Black Bears and growth in women’s sports. Molly Engstrom stepped down as head coach to take an assistant coaching position with Professional Women’s Hockey League Detroit. Alex Gettens was named the eighth head coach in program history, returning to Maine after serving as an assistant coach during the 2017-18 season. During that campaign, Maine won its first Hockey East playoff game and recorded a program-best 19 wins.

Gettens sees the attendance challenge as an opportunity for the community to take ownership of a major achievement.

“It’s a record that they own,” Gettens said. “It’s a record that they can take pride in. The community can take pride in it, and they can say, like, yes, legitimately we’re number one.”

The potential impact of the attendance challenge extends beyond Orono, with colleges across the country using special events to draw attention to women’s sports. In August, the University of Georgia held its “Soccer in Sanford” event, playing in Georgia’s football stadium and drawing 25,433 fans for a 6-0 victory over James Madison University. The crowd set NCAA Division I attendance records for soccer, demonstrating the scale of support women’s sports can attract when universities and their communities rally around them.

For Maine, a successful attendance challenge could offer similar opportunities to grow interest in the team and connect the university with the surrounding community. A packed arena would give players the chance to compete in front of a large audience while allowing students, families and young hockey players to experience the program firsthand.

Third-year forward Gracie Hanson said the event could also help inspire the next generation of hockey players.

“I think it also helps grow the game for the next generation,” Hanson said. “It’s really cool to see all the younger girls come out to watch us play and see the opportunities that are out there for them in hockey.”

Gettens also believes a large crowd could leave a lasting impression on younger players who are watching women’s hockey grow.

“When you walk into an environment like that, it just captivates you in every way,” Gettens said. “It sparks your imagination, and it ignites a passion of saying, like, this is what I want to do. This is what I want to be.”

The challenge would also build on the success of women’s sports at Maine. The women’s basketball team has drawn strong crowds while competing at a high level, and women’s soccer has won the past three America East titles while playing at its new stadium. The women’s cross-country team also won the America East championship last fall.

Maine women’s hockey is currently 2-5 and will finish off its weekend set with RPI before returning to Orono to host Providence and open conference play. The Black Bears have several weeks to build momentum before the December attendance challenge.

The goal is bigger than simply getting people through the door. Maine hopes to strengthen its connection with the community and help grow women’s hockey.

On Dec. 4, the Black Bears will have an opportunity to turn that goal into reality. With a conference attendance record in reach, the team is inviting the community to help make history at the Alfond.