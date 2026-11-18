UMaine women’s basketball falls short to Oregon in fourth quarter

ORONO, Maine — The Black Bears faced the University of Oregon in Orono on Friday, Nov. 13, at 7 p.m., falling just short with a score of 79-72 for their first loss of the season. This was Maine’s first time playing Oregon and its first Big Ten opponent since playing Purdue University in December 2024.

The cross-country matchup had a bittersweet story behind it. Kelly Graves, the Ducks’ head coach, plans to retire after this season and wants to coach a game in every state before he does. The matchup on Friday crossed Maine off his bucket list.

Maine took control of the game in the first quarter, ending it ahead 19-11. The Black Bears came out with strong energy and quickly established themselves on the court. Second-year guard Lala Woods came out hot with eight points, with six coming from 3-pointers. Third-year guard Maddie Fitzpatrick helped with five points and two rebounds, while second-year guard Olivia Alvarez and second-year forward Bailey Breen both contributed three points each.

The scoring stayed even for Oregon in the first, with first-year guard Brooklynn Haywood leading the scoring at five points. Third-year forward Ehis Etute and third-year guards Katie Fiso and Avary Cain each had two points. The Ducks struggled to keep pace with Maine’s early momentum but continued to fight to stay within reach.

At the half, the Black Bears still had the lead at 33-27. Maine continued to hold onto its advantage despite Oregon’s efforts to close the gap. Woods got up to 12 points, three rebounds and two assists. Fitzpatrick added five points and two rebounds to her tally, and Alvarez added two points. Second-year guard Abby Price got on the board with a 3-pointer to close out the scoring.

Fiso got things moving for Oregon in the second, racking up 12 points, three rebounds and two assists by the end of the half. The Ducks began to create more offensive opportunities as they worked to narrow Maine’s lead. Etute had six points and three rebounds, and Haywood had seven points, two rebounds and two assists.

Oregon began to close the gap by the end of the third quarter, with the score being 57-54. The game was becoming increasingly competitive as the Ducks put pressure on Maine’s lead. Woods continued to stay hot with a total of 18 points, five 3-pointers, four rebounds and two assists. Fitzpatrick got up to 16 points and seven rebounds to lead the team. Fourth-year forward Kaliyah Sain and fourth-year forward Lizzy Gruber both got on the board for the Black Bears, with Sain sinking a 3-pointer and Gruber adding two points as well as leading the team with six assists.

Oregon continued to rely on Fiso, who had 22 points by the end of the third. Her strong performance helped keep the Ducks within striking distance heading into the final quarter. Etute and Haywood both had 11 points. Third-year forward Hilary Fuller and fourth-year guard Ari Long both got their first points of the night, with both shooting a 3-pointer.

In the fourth quarter, Maine began to lose control of the game and fell behind Oregon’s unstoppable offense. The game ended in a heartbreaking loss, with the Black Bears falling 79-72. Woods finished with 21 points to lead the team, five rebounds and four assists. Fitzpatrick was right behind her with 19 points and led the team in rebounds at nine. Breen, Alvarez and Price contributed nine points each, and Gruber led the team with six assists.

The Ducks found their rhythm at the right time, putting pressure on the Black Bears and taking control of the momentum. Their star player was undoubtedly Fiso, who put up a whopping 32 points and led the team in assists with six. Haywood also had an incredible night with 24 points, and Etute stayed at 11 points but led the team with six rebounds.

The Black Bears are back home Thursday, Nov. 19, at 6 p.m. to face Virginia Commonwealth University.