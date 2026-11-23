Rashawn Marshall (5) has control of the ball during the UMaine vs. UNH game in Orono, Maine, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. Sara McKenzie / Maine Campus

Rashawn Marshall (5) has control of the ball during the UMaine vs. UNH game in Orono, Maine, on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. Sara McKenzie / Maine Campus

UMaine football ends season in a 24-21 loss to UNH

ORONO, Maine — On Saturday, Nov. 21, the University of Maine football team ended its season against the University of New Hampshire with a 24-21 loss.

Maine came out strong with the first touchdown 10 minutes into the game from first-year wide receiver Ty Boone. Redshirt second-year kicker Samuel Tremblay completed the extra point to give the Black Bears seven points. They could not hold on to the lead for long, as UNH came back with a touchdown with four minutes left in the first quarter from graduate student running back Myles Thomason to tie it up.

Maine was able to take back the lead with a deep pass from redshirt first-year quarterback Michale McMaugh to redshirt second-year running back Rashawn Marshall for a touchdown. Maine closed out the second quarter tied at 21-21 to enter halftime.

In the third quarter, the score stayed the same with not much action. Going into the last quarter, the Wildcats got a field goal from second-year kicker Lucas Glassburn that secured the three winning points for UNH to win the game 24-21.

This loss concluded Maine’s 2026 season with a disappointing 1-10 overall record. Maine lost 10 straight games, a program-record losing streak. The team’s only win came in the first game of the season, a 21-18 victory against Towson University, which created belief and hope for the rest of the season. Unfortunately, this was not the case, as Maine went on to lose 55-3 against Appalachian State University the next week and every game since.

A unique moment in the season was the rotation of three different quarterbacks. In some games, the coaching staff would switch quarterbacks for every offensive play, which is almost never done in football. At the beginning of the season, redshirt second-year Eddie Buehler was the starting quarterback for the Black Bears after competing against redshirt third-year Caden Drezek in the preseason. Halfway through the regular season, when nothing was working offensively, the staff decided to mix things up and alternate between Buehler and Drezek for offensive plays. Drezek performed well under pressure and earned the starting quarterback position until the last two games, when McMaugh played full games as a third-string quarterback.

Anybody can tell that Maine had offensive difficulties this entire season just by looking at the scores. The team tried to fix this problem by firing offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mikahael Waters on Oct. 5, in the middle of the season, which is uncommon. Waters was replaced by running backs coach Sean Green.

“Those are decisions that are really hard and affect everyone,” said head coach Jordan Stevens. “There’s a lot that goes into that to do what’s best for the football team and put us in a better position to win.”

The Black Bears will have time to assess the season during the break and look to rebuild during the spring to hopefully come back with a better record next season.