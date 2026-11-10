Sandrine Brault (28) recovering to run to her team to celebrate her unassisted goal in the 83rd minute of the Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, game, bringing the score up 2-0 against UAlbany at the game in Orono, Maine. Hailey Green / Maine Campus

Sandrine Brault (28) recovering to run to her team to celebrate her unassisted goal in the 83rd minute of the Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, game, bringing the score up 2-0 against UAlbany at the game in Orono, Maine. Hailey Green / Maine Campus

Maine women’s soccer keeps championship hopes alive with quarterfinal victory

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine women’s soccer team kept its championship hopes alive on Thursday, Nov. 5, defeating the University at Albany 2-0 in an America East quarterfinal matchup to advance to the conference semifinals against Bryant University. The Black Bears are now two wins away from capturing their fourth consecutive America East championship.

Maine entered the contest fresh off a 2-1 road win against the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, carrying an overall record of 7-5-4. The Black Bears finished third in the conference standings with 14 points and ranked 160th in the RPI, making them the highest-ranked America East team.

On the other side, the UAlbany Great Danes had just drawn 1-1 with the University of New Hampshire on the road, bringing their record to 5-7-3. They finished sixth in the conference standings with 11 points and ranked 207th in the RPI. The result also secured UAlbany’s first America East tournament berth since 2022.

Maine entered the postseason with plenty of experience, having won the previous three America East championships. Fourth-year midfielder Victoria Dungey reflected on the team’s development and excitement about another postseason opportunity.

“We’ve come a long way in terms of who we are as a team, so we’re excited to get to go again now that we’re in a different spot,” Dungey said.

Dungey also discussed the familiarity of competing for an America East championship, describing the postseason routine as something the program has grown accustomed to during her time in Orono.

“Since I’ve been here, we’ve done this, so it’s kind of just routine now,” Dungey said. “All the same thing, and take it day by day and game by game.”

Head coach Scott Atherley acknowledged UAlbany’s recent improvement and emphasized the importance of respecting the opponent while maintaining confidence in Maine’s own abilities.

“They’re probably playing their best stuff right now,” Atherley said. “We have a lot of respect for them.” However, Atherley stressed that the Black Bears needed to focus on their own execution rather than becoming overly concerned with their opponent.

“For us, it’s not so much about the other team and our opponent. It’s about us,” Atherley said.

Maine made an early statement as third-year forward Isabella Meadows scored her eighth goal of the season in the eighth minute to give the Black Bears the lead. The goal moved Meadows into second place in the conference in scoring, one behind third-year Binghamton forward Jahkaya Davis.

UAlbany gradually found its footing, creating several opportunities but failing to convert. The Great Danes continued to apply pressure in the second half, but Maine’s defense held firm. As the visitors pushed forward in search of an equalizer, the Black Bears found space to counterattack.

Second-year forward Sandrine Brault capitalized, blasting a shot past the goalkeeper after UAlbany failed to clear a cross, doubling Maine’s lead. Second-year goalkeeper Elena Barenberg and the Black Bears’ defense then preserved the shutout to secure the 2-0 victory.

Maine finished with a 7-5 advantage in shots on goal despite being outshot 15-9 overall. UAlbany also led in corner kicks, 6-3, including five in the second half, but could not capitalize on its set-piece opportunities.

With the victory, Maine advanced to the America East semifinals, and traveled to face second-seeded Bryant on Sunday, Nov. 8 at 4:30 p.m. The Bulldogs ranked 187th in the RPI and finished 6-6-4, earning the second seed following a strong late-season run in conference play.

Although Maine fought until the end, they were unable to find the back of the net and lost 2-0 to the Bulldogs in the semifinal. This loss concluded their season as they look to continue to build in the Spring.