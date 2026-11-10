UAlbany player, Mathilda Prada (right), reaching for the ball UMaine player, Luisa Muller (22) shoots back towards her teammates at the Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026 game in Orono, Maine. Hailey Green / Maine Campus

UAlbany player, Mathilda Prada (right), reaching for the ball UMaine player, Luisa Muller (22) shoots back towards her teammates at the Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026 game in Orono, Maine. Hailey Green / Maine Campus

Maine field hockey falls 2-1 at home against UAlbany in America East semifinals

ORONO, Maine — On Tuesday, Nov. 3, the University of Maine field hockey team lost 2-1 to the University at Albany in the America East semifinals. The game was decided in a shootout, with the UAlbany Great Danes scoring on two of their five attempts and the UMaine Black Bears scoring on only one of their five attempts.

Despite the dreary weather, the first quarter started strong for Maine. Under a minute in, the Black Bears got their first penalty corner but weren’t able to get more than a blocked shot.

Throughout the first quarter, there was a lot of back-and-forth play. Both teams played with strong defense as they moved up and down the pitch. It wasn’t until the end of the quarter that the Great Danes got their first penalty corner, which led to a shot on goal for them. First-year goalkeeper Anabel Halkes stood tall and made a great save, and the ball went over the crossbar and behind the goal.

To start the second quarter, the Great Danes maintained some strong play and registered a shot, though it was blocked.

About halfway through the quarter, Maine scored its only goal of the game from a strong rush into UAlbany’s zone. The goal was scored by third-year forward and midfielder Emily Chisholm, who was assisted by fourth-year forward Saylor Kuefler.

Despite it being the Black Bears who scored the goal, they didn’t gain any momentum. Instead, it was the Great Danes who had the stronger play following the goal.

Following halftime, the Black Bears came back strong and maintained possession to make sure the Great Danes were spending most of their time defending their own zone.

Early in the third quarter, the Black Bears got a shot on goal, which was saved by UAlbany third-year goalkeeper Merle Vaandrager. Following that save, Maine got its second penalty corner of the game, taken by fourth-year back Eloise Penty, but the shot went off the post.

Two minutes later, UAlbany also got its second penalty corner of the game, which led to a shot that went just wide of the goal.

To start the fourth quarter, the tension was high. Everyone in the crowd knew a one-goal lead could be snapped. The Great Danes came out strong, with their momentum being helped by a green card on second-year forward Martha Barratt.

UAlbany got two penalty corners just a minute apart during the penalty. The Great Danes then got two shots on goal, both of which were saved by Halkes, who was standing tall while Maine’s defense was not. Following two penalty corners that UAlbany earned just seven seconds apart, the Great Danes scored with just over five minutes left in regulation time. The goal was scored by first-year back Quinty Reumer, who was assisted by fourth-year back Mara Küskes and fourth-year forward Emma Staron.

Following the goal, neither team was able to gain the lead in regulation despite another UAlbany penalty corner, as both teams played strong defense, which led to overtime.

In overtime, UAlbany got its eighth penalty corner of the game, and shortly after, Maine got its third.

Following Maine’s penalty corner, it looked like UAlbany scored a goal. However, after review, it was deemed that Halkes made the save. Following the call, UAlbany got its ninth penalty corner of the game, and Halkes made the save on a shot by second-year midfielder Mathilda Prada.

With neither team scoring in overtime, the game went to a shootout. UAlbany scored on its first two attempts, by fourth-year back and midfielder Pilar Lorenzini and Küskes, respectively. Kuefler scored on Maine’s third attempt. Neither team scored on any of its following attempts, leading to a loss for the Black Bears.

With this loss, the University of Maine’s field hockey season is over, while UAlbany went on to lose at home to the University of Vermont in the America East final on Friday, Nov. 6.