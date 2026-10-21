The University of Maine's Field hockey team celebrates Eloise Penty's shot into the goal at the University of Maine's Friday, Oct. 2, 2026 field hockey game. Photo by Hailey Green / Maine Campus File

The University of Maine's Field hockey team celebrates Eloise Penty's shot into the goal at the University of Maine's Friday, Oct. 2, 2026 field hockey game. Photo by Hailey Green / Maine Campus File

UMaine field hockey secures a win on the road

SMITHFIELD, R.I. — On Friday, Oct. 16, the UMaine field hockey team traveled to Rhode Island to take on its conference rival, Bryant University.

Entering the game, the Black Bears stood at a .500 record at 6-6 and 1-1 in conference play. This game would be crucial in staying near the top of the leaderboard for America East, giving the team better positioning as the season moves forward.

The game began at a fast pace, as Maine made it a point to get the offense rolling early, and it executed. Within the first five minutes of game time, the Black Bears scored the opening goal from the stick of fourth-year forward Saylor Kuefler, who scored her fourth goal of the season. The goal was assisted by third-year forward Emily Chisholm.

It was not just the offense that stood out this game; the defensive hero was the first-year goalie from the Netherlands, Annabel Halkes. In the first 15 minutes, Halkes tallied five saves to completely shut down the Bulldogs’ offense in the first period.

The second period was filled with defense from both teams and ultimately led to a slower game in terms of the offense. Bryant only put one shot on goal this period, and it was saved by Halkes once again.

Finally, about 10 minutes into the period, the Black Bears got a goal. Maine scored its second goal shortly before halftime to push the lead to 2-0. The goal came from second-year forward Martha Barrat, for her sixth goal of the season. The goal was once again assisted by Chisholm, for her second of the game.

Maine entered halftime with a 2-0 lead and a masterclass of defense left on the field. The second-half game plan would be to continue the shutout and walk away with the conference win.

When that second half started, both teams struggled, and only one shot on goal was recorded, which was saved by Halkes. The period saw a combined 16 fouls.

The nature of the game spilled into the fourth period, as both teams continued their foul troubles for a majority of the quarter.

With about four minutes left, things heated up for the Bryant attack. The Bulldogs had multiple chances to score and took every opportunity they had with repeated shots on goal. Their gameplay would have given trouble to most goalies, but once again, Halkes stood strong.

The first-year player played masterfully. She made five saves in the span of two and a half minutes, completely stonewalling the Bryant attack and putting the game to bed for a Maine win.

The Black Bears moved to 7-6 with this win and 2-1 in the conference, which is good for a four-way tie for first place in the conference. If the Maine defense persists throughout conference play, the team has a real chance of winning America East this season.

Maine continues its season with a visit to Northeastern and another away conference game against the University of Massachusetts Lowell this week.