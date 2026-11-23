Northeastern pulls away in third period to defeat Maine women’s hockey 4-1

BOSTON — The University of Maine women’s hockey team fell to No. 5 Northeastern University 4-1 on Thursday, Nov. 19, surrendering three third-period goals after entering the final period tied with the Huskies.

The Black Bears entered the week ranked 20th in the NPI and fourth in Hockey East with a 7-6-1 overall record. Maine was coming off a weekend sweep of the College of the Holy Cross, defeating the Crusaders 4-1 and 3-0. Northeastern entered the matchup ranked sixth in the NPI and fifth in the USCHO coaches poll with a 10-1-2 record after sweeping Merrimack with 5-2 and 3-2 victories.

Ahead of the series, Maine head coach Alex Gettens discussed the team’s defensive identity and recent improvement.

“It’s aggressive, it’s smothering. It’s trying to take away time and space in all three zones,” Gettens said.

Gettens also praised the team’s recent performances in net, emphasizing the importance of its goaltending.

“Our goaltending has been phenomenal in the last four games. Like, absolutely fantastic,” Gettens said.

Northeastern head coach Dave Flint recognized Maine’s strengths heading into the matchup, pointing to the Black Bears’ defensive structure and ability to compete.

“They’re well-coached. They play with structure, they compete hard, they have good goaltending. And they’ve got some players that can make you pay if you’re not running the play,” Flint said.

Flint also discussed Northeastern’s recent performances against Merrimack, highlighting the team’s defensive play and transition game.

“I thought we were pretty good defensively. We were good in transition,” Flint said. “We had players step up at the end and got us the sweep.”

The Huskies got off to a quick start, with second-year forward Emy McDermid opening the scoring just 1:47 into the first period. Maine responded less than five minutes later, as first-year forward Julie Jebousková found the back of the net at the 6:32 mark to even the score at 1-1.

Northeastern controlled much of the offensive play in the opening period, outshooting Maine 12-4. However, Black Bears third-year goaltender Kiia Lahtinen kept the game even, turning aside 11 shots.

The second period remained scoreless despite Northeastern generating significant offensive pressure. The Huskies outshot Maine 20-6 in the frame, but Lahtinen stopped all 20 attempts to keep the Black Bears tied heading into the final period.

Northeastern finally broke through early in the third period. Third-year forward Morgan Jackson scored at the 3:20 mark to give the Huskies a 2-1 lead. Just over two minutes later, second-year forward Stryker Zablocki extended the advantage to 3-1 at 5:54.

Despite Maine’s efforts to get back into the contest, Northeastern maintained control through the remainder of the period. The Huskies added an insurance goal with 27 seconds remaining, as first-year forward Ivana Wey scored on the power play to secure the 4-1 victory.

Lahtinen finished with 40 saves on 44 shots, while Northeastern third-year goaltender Lisa Jönsson stopped 16 of Maine’s 17 attempts. The Huskies outshot the Black Bears 44-17, while Northeastern won 33 of 61 faceoffs. The Huskies finished 1-for-5 on the power play, while Maine was unable to convert on either of its two opportunities.

The teams met again Friday, Nov. 20, before Maine’s upcoming home-and-home series against the University of New Hampshire on Dec. 4 at 6:30 p.m. and Dec. 5 at 5 p.m.