Black Bears’ Kaliyah Sain (45) races towards the net as VCU’s Alexis Riggs (14) runs into Black Bears’ Lizzy Gruber (8) during the overtime period of the UMaine vs. VCU game on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. Isla Rocca / Maine Campus

Black Bears’ Kaliyah Sain (45) races towards the net as VCU’s Alexis Riggs (14) runs into Black Bears’ Lizzy Gruber (8) during the overtime period of the UMaine vs. VCU game on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026. Isla Rocca / Maine Campus

UMaine women’s basketball rally to beat VCU 85-80 in overtime

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine women’s basketball team faced Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) on Thursday, Nov. 19, coming back in overtime to beat the Rams 85-80. Fourth-year forward Kaliyah Sain led the pack with a career-high 29 points to put Maine on top for its fourth win of the season.

Despite taking the win in the end, Maine did not start in control, falling behind 18-13 after the first quarter. Second-year guard Lala Woods led the team in the quarter with four points, second-year guard Olivia Alvarez had three and third-year guard Maddie Fitzpatrick and fourth-year forward Lizzy Gruber contributed two points each.

The Rams came out with strong offensive pressure that lasted until the very end. Second-year guard Laia Crespin took control of the Rams’ offense with seven points and went 2-for-2 from 3-point range. First-year forward Nicole Torresani was right behind her with four points, while fifth-year forward Ann Zachariah and first-year guard Ada Toribio both had two. Off the bench, third-year guard Cyriah Griffin contributed a 3-point shot.

At halftime, the Black Bears had begun their comeback, tying the game at 34 points each. Fitzpatrick led in rebounds with four, and Alvarez got up to 10 points to take the lead. Sain and Gruber both got to six points, with Gruber also having three rebounds, and Woods reached seven points.

The bench for the Rams kept them in the game, with third-year guard-forward Katarina Knezevic scoring nine points to lead VCU. Fourth-year guard Macy Spencer got on the board with two points and four rebounds, Torresani got up to six points and Toribio had five, but the rest of the offense stayed quiet in the second quarter.

VCU took the lead once again by the end of the third quarter to make it 52-48. Woods racked up five more points to put her at 12, as well as two rebounds and two assists. Fitzpatrick got to nine points and six rebounds to lead the team. Sain had eight points, Gruber had nine and Alvarez stayed at 10. There wasn’t much action from the bench besides four rebounds from fourth-year guard Emmie Streams-Stevens.

The Rams’ offense remained a team effort, with points split among players. Torresani led with 10, Knezevic stayed at nine, Zachariah and Toribio both had eight and Crespin and Spencer both had seven. Even though Spencer was at the lower end of the point total, she helped keep the ball on VCU’s side of the court with eight total rebounds by the end of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter brought all five Maine starters to double-digit points, tying the score at 69-69 and sending the Black Bears into overtime. Woods led with 17, Fitzpatrick had 15, Sain had 14, Gruber had 13 and Alvarez still had 10. Woods exited the game during the fourth quarter, but the Black Bears maintained their momentum and rallied to force overtime.

The Rams’ offense began to fall apart as Maine added pressure in the fourth quarter. Torresani, Toribio and Zachariah were the only players who added points to their tallies, but it wasn’t enough to keep the lead. Torresani and Zachariah both had 14, while Toribio had 13.

Sain took absolute control of the game going into overtime, reaching a career-high 29 points by scoring 15 in five minutes. Spencer tried to give the Rams the edge by adding 10 points in overtime, but it wasn’t enough to shake Maine’s momentum.

The Black Bears will play on the road at the University of Kentucky on Friday, Nov. 27, at 4:45 p.m. The game will be streamed on BallerTV.