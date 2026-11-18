UMaine women’s hockey rallies past Holy Cross 4-1 in strong second period

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine women’s hockey team rallied from an early deficit to defeat the College of the Holy Cross 4-1 on Friday, Nov. 13. This improved its record to 6-6-1 on the season behind a three-goal second period and a 28-save performance from third-year goaltender Kiia Lahtinen.

The Black Bears entered the week ranked No. 27 in the NPI and tied for fifth in Hockey East with seven points. Maine was coming off a shootout victory over Boston University and a 3-0 win over Merrimack College, both on the road. Holy Cross entered the matchup with a 3-6-4 record, sitting No. 10 in Hockey East with four points.

Ahead of the matchup, Maine head coach Alex Gettens emphasized the team’s efforts to become more effective offensively, particularly when converting scoring opportunities.

“We’re really working at how we can continue to be more dangerous on our rush opportunities, how we can continue to be more dangerous on our power play,” said Gettens. “[And] how we can continue to take some of that zone time and opportunities and just make them a little bit more lethal.”

Holy Cross head coach Katie Lachapelle also stressed the importance of consistency heading into the game, recognizing the challenge of facing Maine.

“There are times where we do some really, really good things. And then we’ll take half a period where we’re maybe not being as consistent, and it starts to really affect the outcome of games,” said Lachapelle. “When we play a full 60 minutes, we can play with anybody.”

Despite the eventual result, the Crusaders got off to a strong start. Second-year forward Violet Carroll opened the scoring just over five minutes into the contest, converting on a power-play opportunity to give Holy Cross an early 1-0 lead.

Maine responded in the second period, with third-year forward Gracie Hanson finding the back of the net to even the score. The Black Bears took control from there, scoring twice more in the period. First-year forward Julie Jebousková put Maine ahead before first-year forward Tiani Makokis added another goal on the power play in the closing seconds to extend the lead.

Fourth-year forward Lily Fetch, who scored Maine’s opening goal against Boston University in the previous game, discussed the importance of establishing momentum early.

“It’s always nice to score in the first period. It sets the tone for the team, and a big message from the game before was trying to bury goals early,” said Fetch.

Holy Cross entered the final period looking to climb back into the contest, generating 11 shots on goal. However, Lahtinen turned aside all 11 attempts in the period, finishing with 28 saves on the night.

Maine added an insurance goal in the final minutes, as second-year defender Lulu Rucinski found the empty net to secure the 4-1 victory.

The Black Bears outshot the Crusaders 34-29 and held a slight advantage in the faceoff circle, winning 30 draws compared to Holy Cross’ 25. Maine’s second-period offensive surge and Lahtinen’s performance in net proved decisive.

The Black Bears are traveling for a two-game series against sixth-ranked Northeastern University on Nov. 18 and Nov. 19 before returning to Orono for the Border Battle against the University of New Hampshire.