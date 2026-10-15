UMaine women’s ice hockey battles No. 3 Minnesota in 4-0 loss

MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Maine women’s ice hockey team suffered a 4-0 loss to No. 3 Minnesota on Friday, Oct. 9, at Ridder Arena. Maine entered the matchup looking to upset one of the nation’s top programs, but the Black Bears struggled to generate enough offense to keep up with the Gophers. Minnesota outshot Maine 43-25 and controlled much of the offensive pressure throughout the game. Despite the loss, Maine’s third-year goalkeeper Kiia Lahtinen delivered a strong performance, recording 39 saves against Minnesota’s offense.

The opening period remained scoreless as both teams looked for an opportunity to take control. Maine managed nine shots on goal during the period, while Minnesota recorded 13 shots. Lahtinen helped keep the Black Bears in the game with several saves, allowing Maine to enter the first intermission tied 0-0.

Minnesota broke through early in the second period with a power-play goal at the 7:45 minute mark. Fourth-year defender Molly Jordan scored off a rebound after graduate student forward Sarah Paul directed a shot toward the net, with third-year forward Julia Schalin also earning an assist. The goal gave the Gophers a 1-0 advantage and shifted momentum in their favor.

Less than three minutes later, Minnesota doubled its lead. Redshirt fourth-year forward Madison Kaiser scored an unassisted goal at 10:30 after forcing a turnover in the neutral zone and driving toward the net. Her finish extended the Gophers’ advantage to 2-0, putting Maine in a difficult position heading into the final period.

The Black Bears tried to respond but could not find a way past Minnesota’s third-year goaltender Hannah Clark. Maine recorded seven shots in the second period, while Minnesota recorded 18, continuing to apply pressure on the Black Bears’ defense. Clark remained a wall in the net, helping Minnesota maintain its two-goal lead.

Minnesota added to its scoring in the third period when Schalin scored at 6:35. Fourth-year forward Emma Kreisz assisted on the play, extending the lead to 3-0 and making Maine’s comeback attempt more challenging. The Gophers continued to limit Maine’s scoring opportunities while maintaining their offensive pressure.

The final goal came with less than a minute remaining. Second-year forward Tereza Plosova scored at 19:11, with Jordan and Paul recording assists, to complete the 4-0 victory. The goal was Plosova’s first of the season and capped off a strong offensive performance by Minnesota.

Maine finished the game with 25 shots, compared to Minnesota’s 43. The Black Bears went 0-for-1 on the power play, while the Golden Gophers converted one of their two opportunities with the man advantage. Lahtinen’s 39 saves were a key bright spot for Maine, as she faced a high volume of shots throughout the game. Minnesota’s Clark finished with 23 saves to earn the shutout.

Despite the score, Maine had several players contribute offensively. Second-year forward Isabelle Michaud led the Black Bears with five shots, while third-year forward Stephanie Jacob and third-year forward Charlotte Wensley recorded four shots each. However, the team was unable to capitalize on its chances against Minnesota’s defense.

The loss dropped Maine to 1-4-0 overall, while Minnesota improved to 3-0-0. The Black Bears were scheduled to continue their season at the East/West Showcase, facing Bemidji State on Saturday, Oct. 10. Maine will aim to improve its offensive execution and build on Lahtinen’s strong performance as it looks to bounce back from the shutout defeat.

Minnesota’s balanced scoring and defensive discipline led the Gophers to victory, while Maine will use the matchup as an opportunity to make adjustments and prepare for its next contest.