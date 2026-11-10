Maine women’s basketball opens season with dramatic win over Siena

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine women’s basketball team opened its season this week against Siena University on Thursday, Nov. 5.

The Black Bears ended last season in heartbreak with a loss to the University of Vermont in the conference championship. In the America East preseason poll, Maine was picked to finish fourth in the conference and predicted to miss the NCAA Tournament. One win away from the Big Dance last year, the team enters this season with a chip on its shoulder and a point to prove.

That journey began with a home game to open the season against Siena, a team that had already scored a win against Brown University a week before.

Maine entered this game with a new-look lineup after losing star forward Adrianna Smith to graduation after last season. The updated game plan would revolve around a new leader, fourth-year center Lizzy Gruber.

Gruber started the game with Maine’s first points and officially got the season underway with a successful midrange jump shot.

The first-quarter plan was to establish a strong defense and hold Siena’s offense to a low-scoring period. As the quarter went on, Maine was successful, holding the Saints to only 12 points in the entire first quarter.

Maine entered the second quarter with a seven-point lead and momentum swinging entirely in its direction. Second-year guard Maddie Fitzpatrick drove through the lane for a layup just minutes into the quarter, pushing the Maine lead further and keeping the pressure on Siena.

The half ended with Maine controlling a 30-22 lead, holding Siena to zero baskets throughout the final five minutes of the quarter.

The second half began with more of the same. Maine went on an offensive run and scored 22 points while holding off Siena’s halftime adjustments to maintain the lead. Maine entered the final quarter with a 52-42 lead and full control over the game.

The game began to shift in the fourth quarter. Through just the first five minutes of play, Siena had found a way to come all the way back and shock the Black Bears with a 59-58 lead with just five minutes to play.

Maine punched back with two consecutive 3-pointers from second-year guard Lala Woods and second-year guard Olivia Alvarez. Siena countered with a 3-pointer of its own.

The clock was down to under 30 seconds, and the score was tied at 68.

With just 13 seconds left, Alvarez drove to the basket and hit a game-winning layup over the Siena defense. Maine had won in dramatic fashion and opened its season with a victory.

Gruber led Maine with 18 points, and the Black Bears shot 45% from the field.

Maine will return to the Pit next week to host the University of Oregon on Thursday, Nov. 12, and Red Panda will be performing at halftime.