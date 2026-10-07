Football plays against Sacred Heart. No. 5 Rashawn Marshall hugs the ball as he is taken down during the third quarter of the UMaine vs. Sacred Heart game on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Isla Rocca / Maine Campus

Football plays against Sacred Heart. No. 5 Rashawn Marshall hugs the ball as he is taken down during the third quarter of the UMaine vs. Sacred Heart game on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Isla Rocca / Maine Campus

Late comeback falls short as Maine drops fifth straight to Sacred Heart

ORONO, Maine — On Saturday, Oct. 3, the Maine Black Bears football team’s late comeback attempt fell short as they dropped their fifth straight game, losing 24-16 to the Sacred Heart University Pioneers.

Maine entered the game looking to snap a four-game losing streak and improve to 2-1 in CAA play. Instead, the Black Bears struggled to find the end zone early and were unable to overcome a Sacred Heart offense that took control in the second half. Sacred Heart Head Coach Mark Nofri said before the game that his team expected a physical challenge from Maine, calling the Black Bears a “well-coached football team” that was “big and physical.”

Maine controlled the early stages of the game. The Black Bear defense made several strong stands, including one before Maine’s first score when the Black Bears stuffed third-year quarterback Poochie Snyder and forced a turnover on downs.

This stop directly led to a Maine field goal when the Pioneers made a stop on the following drive. Redshirt second-year kicker Samuel Tremblay hit that field goal from 42 yards. He also picked up the next two scores in the game, hitting from 45 and 37 yards out, as Maine failed to reach the end zone.

The Black Bears paid for failing to score a touchdown, as the Pioneers wore down the Black Bear defense and scored their first points of the day when third-year wide receiver Dean Hangey punched it in from three yards out. Sacred Heart took the lead just before halftime when Snyder threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to fourth-year wide receiver Jason Palmieri.

Early in the third quarter, the Black Bears looked in danger of being blown away when Snyder threw a second touchdown pass, this time a six-yarder to fourth-year tight end Brendan Errity.

The teams traded possessions following this, with Maine finally finding the end zone three minutes into the third quarter. Here, the Black Bears drove 69 yards down the field, with redshirt third-year running back Nick Laughlin rushing for a touchdown from two yards out.

Sacred Heart responded with an eight-play, 38-yard drive that ended in a 40-yard field goal from second-year kicker Ryan Bocklet.

Maine attempted to find a game-tying touchdown, driving into Pioneers territory before turning the ball over on downs. Maine’s defense got the ball back, but the Black Bears again turned it over on downs, allowing Sacred Heart to run out the clock.

The game featured a two-quarterback system from Maine, with the Black Bears switching quarterbacks every other possession between redshirt second-year Eddie Buehler and redshirt third-year Caden Drezek. Buehler went 1-for-5 on his pass attempts, throwing for 13 yards and rushing for 2 yards, while Drezek was the quarterback for Maine’s final three drives, going 12-for-28 passing for 141 yards and also rushing for 19 yards.

On the other side, Snyder played every snap under center except one. Snyder threw two touchdown passes, going 21-for-27 and throwing for 207 yards. He also led Sacred Heart in rushing, putting up 73 yards against Maine.

For Maine, the Black Bears are now 1-5 and have lost five straight. Maine is also 1-2 in conference play and will have a bye next week to regroup before returning to action against the Bryant Bulldogs in Orono.

Maine will have to work to turn around a season that has quickly become a struggle after a 1-0 start. The Black Bears will need to find a way to turn their late offensive pushes into points while continuing to rely on a defense that has kept them competitive despite the team’s recent struggles.