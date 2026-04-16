Top ten things to eat on campus

10. Smoothie

Hilltop

This one is a little bit of a cheat because it’s a beverage – but the smoothie bar is such a nice edition to Hilltop it had to get a mention. As you will see later in the list, choice and variety mean a lot to me when it comes to dining options, and the smoothie bar delivers on that. No matter what your blend is, the smoothie bar at Hilltop is always a fun and tasty option.

9. Clam Chowder

York

You wouldn’t think clam chowder from a dining hall would be a tasty snack, or even safe to eat, but the clam chowder from York is both. Pair it with some saltines or oyster crackers and it’s a beautiful appetizer or side dish.

8. Philly Cheesesteak

Bears Den

This larger and more expensive option from the Bear’s Den is well worth the money. A classic combination of peppers, onion, steak and cheese, this sandwich is something you should treat yourself to every once in a while.

7. Chicken Pot Pie

York

I don’t always love the entrees they serve at the dining facilities here on campus, but one that I always get seconds of is the chicken pot pie from York. It has a unique structure, as it’s not a pie, but rather a bunch of filling with crust lightly scattered on top. The taste and texture provided by the gravy is amazing.

6. Stir-Fry

Hilltop

One of the big upsides to Hilltop is the multiple showcase options, the best of which is the stir-fry. Building your plate off rice or noodles, you get to choose a combination of so many ingredients. The stir-fry is also a great way to get a mix of veggies with your choice of protein and sauce.

7. Korean Pork Belly

York

Showing up in the York showcase every now and again, the Korean Pork option is a must have if you can get it when it’s there. The savory and tender pork is put on a bun and topped with pickled vegetables and a choice of Korean sauce. The only bad thing I can think of is that it’s not around nearly enough.

4. Chicken Parm Sandwich

Bears Den

Maybe I’m just partial to italian food, but coming in right after pizza is the chicken parm sandwich from the Bear’s Den. The sandwiches are some of the better things you can get from the Bear’s Den, but the chicken parm takes the crown. The roll, which is not acknowledged enough in its importance, is sublime. As is the sauce and fried chicken. Overall, the chicken parm is a stable hit that is always filling.

3. Pizza

Hilltop

Available all afternoon and all night, Hilltop pizza is a staple of dining on campus. It’s dependable and comes in many different styles. The thin crust and a lack of overdoing it on the sauce and cheese make it perfect for me. Whether it’s cheese, pepperoni, BBQ chicken or my favorite: taco. There’s always a slice to enjoy when you stop by Hilltop Dining.

2. Buffalo Chicken Wrap

York

On Wednesdays, in York Dining, they offer my favorite dining hall food, a buffalo chicken wrap. Commonly known in my first year as, “Buff Chick Wednesday,” it’s a meal that can be enjoyed no matter what year you are. A mix of cheese, ranch, lettuce and tomato lay a nice foundation for the wrap. The centerpiece of the wrap, the buffalo chicken, is one the best things York makes alone. You pair that with all the topping and you get a terrific meal.

1. Burrito Bowl

Bears Den

With the combination of the price, taste and variety, there is no better meal option than the Burrito bowl. One of the only dining options at the University of Maine that can be made vegetarian, vegan or with multiple meat options. My personal combination is chicken, rice, refried beans, salsa and guacamole, but the beauty of the burrito bowl is that the combination can be whatever you want it to be.