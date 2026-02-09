Photo Story: SDS leads emergency action rally

On Jan. 28, nearly 100 students attended a rally organized by three University of Maine student clubs. The rally took place on the footsteps of the Raymond H. Fogler Library. Those present were protesting to demand the abolishment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and for the violence from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to end.

With DHS and ICE activities increasing in the state of Maine, as well as the recent tragedies in Minneapolis, students gathered for numerous reasons. Casper Cowan, the president of Triota, one of the organizing clubs, spoke to the crowd about his own experiences with their hometown’s community being affected by ICE.

“The biggest reason I spoke today was because I am scared and sad for my community and I want other people to care about that, too,” said Cowan.

This rally had many students coming together to organize quick action to respond to recent developments across the country and within the state of Maine. Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) helped organize the rally. They also created zines and other materials students could use to help protect themselves or get their voices heard by representatives in D.C.

“[Why] I helped organize this rally — I’m tired of the [UMaine] administration not putting effective protections in place for their immigrant and international students population — and I think everyone else is tired as well,” said Morgan Ramsey, an organizer for SDS.

Many of the students at the rally feel as if the university has not done enough to address the fears of students on campus with increased ICE activity in the state, citing other colleges having ICE agents come on campus and detain students. SDS wants to pressure the university into making statements and policies that will help protect students with their campaign.

“I think the university thinks that they can have no backbone and make no statement on these executions and ICE policy and get away with it, but we are intending to escalate our campaign in ways that pressure them to come out with statements.” said Ramsey.

UMaine Jewish Voices for Peace (JVP) also helped organize this rally, with president Talia Cullum giving a speech on UMaine faculty senate motion 2601, and UMaine’s inaction to all the threats she feels are facing the campus. With no proper ICE alert system set in place for students, she feels the university is not doing enough.

“[The UMaine administration] did not put out a statement when a student at the system of the university was kidnapped by ICE in Westbrook… I think the main thing they need to do is listen to their students, [and] institute an internal alert system. If ICE does come on campus, we should all know,” said Cullum.

Most students attending the rally carried signs directly telling UMaine administration to do better, with one bluntly saying ‘UMaine do better.’

“I think it needs to start with communication. I think it needs to start with acknowledging any of it. The university hasn’t acknowledged anything officially,” said Cowan.

The rally ended with a march around the university mall, with participants chanting anti-Trump, anti-DHS and anti-imperialist chants, demanding action from both UMaine and federal administrations. The rally then concluded with closing remarks back at the steps of the Fogler Library.