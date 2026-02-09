Sept. 26, 2025, UMaine community members gathered in support of the Grad-Workers Union and their fight for a "fairer contract." Photo by Alex Melendez

UMaine Graduate Workers Union highlights ways new contract offers protections to international students

Rising concerns related to the presence of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Maine have caused increasing tension throughout campus. In response, the University of Maine Graduate Workers Union (UMGWU) reminded community members in a Jan. 22 social media post that its newly ratified contract with the University of Maine System (UMS) grants international graduate student union members certain protections related to immigration documentation, outside law enforcement contact and access to legal resources. In an interview, UMGWU shared more about what these protections mean for international students on campus.

Many international students report feeling fear about the aggressive tactics being utilized by ICE under the Trump administration, and have raised concerns for how the school will protect students should ICE choose to come to campus. For some international graduate students, this has been a problem that has disturbed their education. A third year undergraduate student studying biology spoke to the Maine Campus about his feelings regarding the presence of ICE in the state of Maine. This student asked for anonymity.

“The things that are happening around the country are already scary enough. The fact that they are now in Maine and disrupting the education, daily lives of people and causing fear amongst international students is where the line should be drawn,” said the student.

He also commented on the impact ICE presence in the state has had on his community.

“I worry about my friends who are actively choosing to spend as little time outside because they are afraid. No student should have to worry about that.”

UMGWU was formed to protect graduate students from being voiceless against mounting concerns related to cost of living and attendance. After 764 days of bargaining, the union was officially recognized by the university and they got their contract with UMS ratified. The contract went into effect on Jan. 26, however, new terms agreed to surrounding pay and benefits will not be honored until July 1 per the contract, with July marking the start of the next fiscal year.

Article 17 of UMGWU’s contract details the protections that international students have as union members. The article states that if any international graduate workers need access to their supporting immigration documents, the university is required to “provide any supporting evidence or documentation regarding the GW’s employment, residence and/or enrollment to that GW within three (3) business days of the request.”

Additionally, the article requires UMS to have a point of contact that is in charge of handling contact with any outside agents such as ICE. UMGWU said that per the contract terms, UMS must “routinely update the campus communities about how and when to notify the point of contact in the event that they are approached by an outside agent.”

The contract also requires UMS to “maintain and provide GWs a list of attorneys and agencies, including those offering services pro bono” for immigration and visa related questions. UMS must regularly ensure international graduate workers are aware of “internal resources” currently available.

These examples are just a selection of the protections granted to international graduate union members within the contract — other benefits include support during the work authorization process should deportation occur and the possibility to complete graduate work remotely in “extraordinary circumstance” when it is both “legally permissible and administratively and operationally appropriate.”

UMGWU Interim trustee Hannah Boyle spoke with the Maine Campus this week regarding what sort of protections are offered for international graduate students.

“Under the contract, the university cannot release any information about the students without authorization or a warrant,” said Boyle.

Boyle was also asked what she thinks the school can do better to protect the students.

“I hope the university cares enough about its students and the work that they are doing here to protect students and make sure outside agents are complying with the law, and that they make sure the students are aware of what is happening around campus,” said Boyle. She also commented that within the union and university, many students are afraid even though they have legal status.

Since the beginning of the spring semester, students across campus have shown solidarity with community members concerned about ICE in small ways — such as participating in various on-campus protests and voicing their concerns through public testimony at recent UMaine Board of Trustees meetings. There are resources available on campus such as the counseling center for students who wish to talk to someone during these tense and difficult moments.

Anyone who sees ICE activity on campus can contact the University of Maine Police Department and sightings can be called in to the Maine ICE Watch Hotline at 207-544-9989.