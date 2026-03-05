UMaine Graduate student Paige Loud runs for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, shares insight on campaign

Paige Loud is a social worker and University of Maine graduate student running for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District. In an interview with the Maine Campus, Loud said she never imagined herself in politics or running for office. Being only 29-years-old and the first Native woman in Maine running for office as a member of the Cherokee Nation, she said that she is determined to make Maine a better place for the state’s most vulnerable populations.

Loud studied as a social work student at UMaine and received her Bachelor’s degree in 2024. She is currently in a graduate program at UMaine and will be graduating in May 2026 with a masters in social work. She said that she is a non-traditional student, and is also completing her practicum, which involves 500 hours of unpaid work over the course of two semesters. On top of that, while attending classes as a student, she is a full-time employee as a Community Case Manager for adults with intellectual disabilities, working 40 hours a week.

Despite Loud’s focus on social work, she has decided to run for office to add one more thing to the mix.

“Even if I win, I will serve and then the goal is to be a hospice social worker when I’m done. And if I lose, that is what I will be doing in June,” said Loud.

Being in social work, Loud witnessed the extreme lack of food, healthcare and shelter for more vulnerable populations in Maine.

“Last October, I was working with adults with intellectual disabilities as a case manager. I had 18 clients, and the government shut down, and we were all sent letters from DHHS, my clients and I, saying that food stamps were not going to arrive next month,” said Loud. “And so I had to have a phone call with all of my clients, and explain to them that I know you live 30 minutes from a food bank and that food bank is not covered by Medicare, and that I did not have a clear answer on how I would get them food if the money does not arrive.”

Witnessing this firsthand, Loud realized her job was no longer just about improving their quality of life but just barely getting their basic needs met. This ultimately sparked her desire to do something bigger and run for office.

“Working with a population where answers are not so clear cut, it really opened my eyes to the lack of value and the lack of valued roles we offer people with intellectual disabilities, or any vulnerable populations,” said Loud.

Loud also expressed how more young people need to get into politics, even if they are like her and have never seen that as a path for themselves.

“I think, A, we need younger people in the office. You only need to be 25 years old to run. We, as young people, are directly impacted by these decisions, and I don’t know any young people who see a future that is promised to them,” said Loud. “A lot of young people and students are disconnected from politics, but I remind students that I think our voices need to be in those big rooms where decisions are being made.”

She also wants to remind students that “If you don’t do politics, politics will do you.”

Though Loud’s campaign is mostly focused on vulnerable populations, affordable housing and healthcare, she made it a point that when we lift these vulnerable populations, we uplift everyone, including younger generations.

“I think the best part of me, specifically, is that I am young. I know how to make Instagram reels and be on social media. A lot of my campaigning has been going to student and community events. I am young, and I have nothing to lose and everything to give,” said Loud.

If you are interested in learning more about Paige Loud and her campaign, you can visit her campaign website. You can also learn more about Maine’s upcoming Nov. 3 elections and other candidates running for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District at this Ballotpedia website.