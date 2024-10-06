You live here, you should vote here

We live in a time where election anxieties are high and political turnout is more essential than ever. Being strategic and informed about voting is tremendously important. As an out-of-state student, you’re faced with the challenge of deciding which state you should vote in. I implore you to consider voting in Orono.

Maine is unique as a state in that we, along with Nebraska, split our electoral votes. Maine awards two votes based on the winner of the popular vote in the state and then one vote for the winner of each of the two congressional districts. The 1st congressional district is considered a safe vote for the Democratic candidate each time, but the 2nd congressional district is considered highly competitive, having voted for both Donald Trump for president in 2020 and a Democrat, Jared Golden, for the House in that same year. While four electoral votes is not a lot compared to other states, Maine’s unique electoral model creates a competitive district that UMaine students can swing.

Not only is it important to consider where our electoral votes go, it’s equally fundamental to consider local politics. We see a direct impact of our ballot on local politics, like the State Senate race currently happening between Mike Tipping and Leo Kenney. As students, we spend a majority of our time in Orono. For most students, at least seven to eight months out of the year are spent in this area. Students are considered permanent residents here. Because of this, you are more likely to see a direct impact from local elections in Orono as opposed to your home town. Local politicians work to make rules that affect students at the University of Maine. The bill that established student representation on the Board of Trustees (L.D. 1656) was initially brought forth by Senator Tipping. These local politicians have a huge impact on student lives at this university. The University is viewed as a key target in local politics, because politicians know they must act for the students in order to secure the student vote.

Again, some states are more contentious in the election than Maine. Ultimately, the decision on where to vote is one that only you can make for yourself. I only seek to encourage you to consider if your vote is better served in Maine compared to a state that is almost always likely to swing in one direction. Registering to vote is easy and can be done online at https://maine.gov/vote or by stopping in to pick up a registration card at the Center for Student Involvement in the union.