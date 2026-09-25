A new Pay-to-Park location has popped up next to the Alumni Hall Parking Lot, where visitors can pay for parking starting at 50 cents for 15 minutes or $2 for an hour. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. Emma Stuetz / Maine Campus

A new Pay-to-Park location has popped up next to the Alumni Hall Parking Lot, where visitors can pay for parking starting at 50 cents for 15 minutes or $2 for an hour. Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026. Emma Stuetz / Maine Campus

Parking and Transportation Services implements new parking programs

In response to traffic congestion and demand for flexible parking, the University of Maine’s Parking and Transportation Services implemented two programs designed to make campus transportation easier: the Carpool Program and an expansion of the Mobile Pay parking program. Both programs aim to reduce vehicle emissions and commuter costs while offering accessible alternatives for parking demands.

The Carpool Program is a recurring initiative that serves as an additional sustainability measure. Participants with carpool parking permits are able to choose the lot where the carpool group will park each day, have up to 10 no-charge temporary solo-parking passes per semester and free of charge emergency rides home provided through GoMaine.org.

Parking Services provided a written statement to the Maine Campus regarding the new programs.

“At a time when gas prices are high and people are watching their wallets, carpooling is a great option. Even if you don’t use the carpooling program through Parking Services, there is value in driving into campus with a friend, loved one or colleague,” the statement noted, calling the program a “win-win” that helps foster connection among community members.

Under current university guidelines, the formal carpool permit is designated specifically for faculty, staff and graduate workers. However, many undergraduate commuters actively practice informal carpooling to manage daily expenses. For student commuters, informal ride-sharing serves as a practical response to reduce their cost of driving and finding safe ways to commute to campus.

For undergraduate student commuters, expanding formal carpool options could offer much needed relief.

As an alternative, the Mobile Pay parking spots are designed for short-term parking without requiring a traditional permit. Mobile Pay spaces allow drivers to park and pay directly from their phones via QR codes. Rates are set at $0.50 per 15 minutes, or $2.00 per hour.

This initiative was first introduced in 2022 to assist with quick stops on campus. The Mobile Pay system has grown to include 13 active parking areas across campus, including Gym Drive, Smith and Neville parking lots. This program seeks to continue expanding due to its popularity and accessibility.

“Folks really like [the Mobile Pay system] as they can get closer and pay 50 cents for 15 minutes and leave without fear of a citation,” UMaine Parking and Transportation services stated. “You also get prompted via text if you need to extend your time.”

However, student reaction to the short term option is dependent on individual daily schedules. While the spaces offer convenience for quick drop-offs or errands, students with full classes find less utility in hourly spots.

Ben Smith, a third-year student, offered his opinion on the parking programs.

“[The Carpool Program] would have to be priced reasonably and be reliable enough to incentivize buying the permit, but it would certainly be welcome. The CCA lot is really big and it’s a long walk from the back of the lot to my classes,” said Smith.

Smith also noted some limitations to carpooling.

“Sometimes my schedule doesn’t match perfectly with the person I carpool with though, so there can be awkward gaps of time where I’m just waiting for a class or something. I’m usually on campus for long periods of time so making a ‘stop’ at places on campus just wouldn’t make a whole lot of sense for me.”