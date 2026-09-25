Colby Drost (left), Olivia Barthelemy (middle) and Madeleine Braun (right) are sworn into the University of Maine's Student Government on Sept. 15, 2026 meeting in Orono, Maine. Hailey Green / Maine Campus

Colby Drost (left), Olivia Barthelemy (middle) and Madeleine Braun (right) are sworn into the University of Maine's Student Government on Sept. 15, 2026 meeting in Orono, Maine. Hailey Green / Maine Campus

Campus comfort canine introduced, Bus Ticket Program receives funding

The University of Maine’s Student Government (UMSG) held its 1,618th meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Bangor Room of the Memorial Union. The meeting included the swearing-in of three new senators, a presentation from campus safety about the university’s comfort canine, recognition of three student organizations and several funding and executive reports.

At the beginning of the meeting, Olivia Barthelemy, Madeleine Braun and Colby Drost were officially sworn in as new members of the General Student Senate.

Campus Comfort Canine Introduced

The University of Maine Police Department’s (UMPD) Sergeant Jamey Dover attended the meeting alongside Bear, the university’s campus comfort canine for the 2026-27 academic year.

Dover explained Bear’s role on campus and how students can interact with the dog as part of the university’s efforts to provide support and promote student mental health.

“Think therapy dog but on patrol,” said Dover when describing Bear’s role.

Dover also told the Senate that Bear has been “training well” as he continues adjusting to his responsibilities on campus.

Students can now access information about Bear and his availability through the Black Bear Safe app, providing another way for students to find campus resources and connect with the comfort canine.

Three Clubs Receive Recognition

The Senate considered recognition requests from three student organizations during Tuesday’s meeting: the Pre-Dental Club, the American Society of Testing and Materials International Student Chapter and the Triathlon Club.

Representatives from the Pre-Dental Club, including its president and treasurer, attended the meeting to speak on behalf of the organization. The club’s representatives said they wanted to establish a dedicated space for University of Maine students interested in pursuing careers in dentistry.

The organization hopes to connect pre-dental students with one another while providing opportunities and resources specific to students interested in dental school.

According to the club president, the organization aims to “provide exclusive benefits in the pre-dental school.”

Following the presentation, UMSG approved recognition of the Pre-Dental Club, allowing the organization to formally operate as a recognized student organization.

The American Society of Testing and Materials International Student Chapter was also approved for recognition following a presentation from its president and vice president.

The organization currently has more than 35 students interested in joining, from first-year students to graduate students. Representatives said the club hopes to eventually connect members with the organization’s national chapter.

The student chapter will focus on engineering and related professional development. Representatives said the organization can give engineering students opportunities to become more familiar with industry codes and standards that are relevant to their fields.

The Triathlon Club was the third organization considered for recognition. The club was represented by its vice president and treasurer/social media chair.

Representatives explained that the organization is intended to provide students with an opportunity to train for triathlon events regardless of their previous experience. The club was approved.

Bus Ticket Program Receives Funding

UMSG also considered a $4,600 funding request for the Bus Ticket Program.

The requested funding will be used to purchase 315 discounted student tickets through Concord Coach Lines. The program provides students with access to discounted bus transportation.

The funding request received no debate from senators before the motion was brought to a vote. UMSG approved the request.

Executive Reports

The meeting continued with reports from members of UMSG’s executive board and its advisor.

President Cynthia Shelmerdine reported that she would be attending a non-hazing film viewing. The film focuses on the consequences of hazing and includes families of victims whose experiences are featured in the film.

Shelmerdine said she will also be meeting with some of the families represented in the videos.

Vice President Hazel Sparks encouraged more senators to participate in student government committees. The committees allow senators to take a more active role in the work of UMSG outside of its regular meetings.

Vice President of Student Entertainment Ellie Granat reported on the Black Bear Cinemas ticket program. During the previous week, 205 tickets were used at Black Bear Cinemas, bringing the total number of tickets used to 477 out of the 1,000 tickets purchased by the committee. The program gives students access to discounted movie tickets through UMSG’s entertainment programming.

Student Government advisor Lauri Sidelko also provided a reminder concerning voter registration. Sidelko said that students are less than a month away from the beginning of the university’s voter preregistration period. She also reminded senators that voting will take place in the Field House and that students who have moved can update their voter registration.

With no further business to discuss, the General Student Senate adjourned early at 7:18 p.m.