Police Beat: 9/11 to 9/18

9/11:

At 2 p.m., the University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) responded to a crash in the Belgrade parking lot. Two vehicles were involved and there were no injuries.

At 2 p.m., UMPD received a harassment complaint at Knox Hall. A female student reported that an ex was trying to make contact with her. UMPD submitted harassment and trespass notices to the sheriff’s department with jurisdiction and the student’s ex was served. UMPD also filed a Title IX report.

At 5 p.m., a crash report was filed at the Hilltop parking lot. Someone was pulling into an empty parking space and struck the parked car next to them. UMPD did not file an accident report since the damage threshold of $2,000 was not met.

At 7 p.m., UMPD responded to another crash report in the Hancock parking lot. Someone had struck and bent one of the parking signs. The vehicle was not damaged, so UMPD did not file an accident report.

9/12:

At 1 a.m., UMPD responded to a citizen assist in the Steam Plant parking lot. Two female students were present and one was intoxicated. They were referred to Student Conduct.

At 1 a.m., a drug complaint was filed at Androscoggin Hall. Someone reported that they could smell marijuana and that they believed someone was smoking outside the hall. UMPD responded and there was no one outside the building.

At 1 a.m., a suspicious complaint was filed at the Hilltop parking lot. Two students were parked in a vehicle in the shipping bay. They were moved along.

At 2 a.m., UMPD responded to a violation of conditions of release on College Avenue. A non-student who was out on bail was intoxicated. Contact was made and UMPD took them to jail.

At 2 a.m., a disorderly complaint was filed at Alpha Tau Omega. The caller reported that they saw a group of people throwing cans at passing vehicles. UMPD responded and there was no one outside, nor were there any cans in the road.

9/13:

At 12 a.m., UMPD received a suspicious complaint from a male student who observed a stray cat on Rangeley Road. UMPD responded and did not find any cats.

At 2 a.m., a disorderly complaint was filed at Androscoggin Hall. The caller reported that a student was being loud and banging on doors in the hallways. UMPD responded and determined that the student was intoxicated. He was escorted back to his room and referred to Student Conduct.

At 8 p.m., UMPD responded to a criminal mischief complaint at the Memorial Union. An officer noticed a damaged screen on the ground that looked like it had been pried open. There are no cameras in the area, so no further action was taken.

9/14:

At 10 a.m., a traffic complaint was filed at Aroostook Hall. The caller reported that there were motorcycles driving by that were being too loud. UMPD responded and found a row of motorcycles parked in the lot, but they were unable to determine which ones were involved in the complaint. No further action was taken.

At 7 p.m., UMPD responded to a property damage crash in the Hilltop parking lot. Someone tried to park in an empty parking space and struck the vehicle next to them.

9/15:

At 2 p.m., UMPD responded to a harassment complaint from a female student who reported that her ex had created several social media accounts in an attempt to contact her. UMPD has determined that the ex lives in California, but are trying to pinpoint his location so they can file a harassment notice with the local sheriff’s department. A Title IX report was submitted.

9/16:

At 12 p.m., UMPD responded to a criminal mischief complaint at York Hall. The caller reported that someone had removed a bolt from her clutch, and that other damage to the clutch had been attempted. There are no cameras in the area, so no further action was taken.

At 3 p.m., a theft complaint was filed at the Belgrade parking lot. A student reported that they had left their car’s window open, and their parking permit had been stolen.

At 7 p.m., UMPD responded to a suspicious complaint at Wells Commons. Someone reported a suspicious person, but UMPD did not find anyone in the area.

9/17:

At 11 p.m., a disorderly complaint was filed at Hancock Hall. UMPD responded and found an intoxicated female student. Two other female students were present. The University Volunteer Ambulance Corps were called for an assessment and the intoxicated student was not transported. Because she was underage, she was referred to Student Conduct.