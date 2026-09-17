Police Beat: 8/31 to 9/11

8/31:

At 2 p.m., the University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) responded to a suspicious complaint in the Belgrade parking lot. A student reported that her vehicle had been stolen, but UMPD was able to determine that the vehicle was actually parked in another lot.

At 6 p.m., UMPD received a suspicious complaint at the Memorial Union. An individual leaving the Dean of Students office reported a local transient person in the Memorial Union. Contact was made and the person left the building.

At 10 p.m., a noise complaint was filed from Oxford Hall after a caller reported a vehicle with a loud exhaust traveling near the building. No action was taken.

9/1:

At 9 a.m., a suspicious complaint was filed at Dunn Hall after a resident assistant (RA) reported that someone had moved several items in the RA office. The RA was unsure how the items had been moved, which stood out to them as suspicious. No action was taken.

9/2:

At 10 p.m., a suspicious complaint was filed at York Hall. The caller reported that there were several people consuming alcohol and playing with fire. When UMPD responded, they found that the students were all drinking soda and had lit a candle on a cupcake to celebrate a birthday.

At 10 p.m., UMPD responded to a suspicious complaint in Hancock Hall. The caller reported that there was a suspicious male in the building who asked a female student if she was a student, which she found unusual.

At 10 p.m., UMPD performed an agency assist for the Old Town Police Department (OTP). OTP had a woman in custody and wanted a female officer to search her. No contraband was found.

9/4:

At 11 a.m., UMPD received a disorderly complaint at Phi Eta Kappa. The caller reported a fight. When UMPD responded, they did not find anyone fighting.

At 11 a.m., a disorderly complaint was filed at Sigma Phi. The caller reported that there were people arguing outside. When UMPD responded, there was no one outside the building.

9/5:

At 12 a.m., a disorderly complaint was filed at Knox Hall. Two students were intoxicated and refusing to follow the RA’s instructions. Contact was made and the students were referred to Student Conduct.

At 5 p.m., a noise complaint was filed at Alpha Tau Omega for music that was too loud. UMPD drove by the house and heard no music.

9/6:

At 8 p.m., a theft complaint was filed at Hart Hall. A student reported that his scooter was missing from where he had left it unlocked the previous day. There is no surveillance at the location, so no further action was taken.

9/7:

At 7 a.m., a warrant arrest was made at Somerset Hall. Officers responded to a complaint that there were people in the building who were not students. Responding officers determined that one person had a warrant out for his arrest. He was taken into custody.

At 11 p.m., a suspicious complaint was filed at Witter Farm. The caller reported a suspicious vehicle in the area. When UMPD responded, they found a male and a female in the vehicle, who were asked to leave and complied.

9/8:

At 11 a.m., UMPD received an information complaint from a student who was receiving care packages from his estranged mother. Contact was made with the mother, who agreed to stop delivering care packages to her son.

At 12 p.m., UMPD received another information complaint. The caller reported that there was an elderly man yelling at students on the mall. When UMPD responded, they found that he was preaching the Bible in front of Stevens Hall. No action was taken.

At 3 p.m., a theft complaint was filed at Rogers Farm. A faculty member working there could not find his laptop and reported it missing.

9/9:

At 9 p.m., a suspicious complaint was filed at Hancock Hall. An RA reported that there was a suspicious male in the building who was not a student and who refused to leave. UMPD responded and escorted him off campus.