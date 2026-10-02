Police Beat: 9/18 to 9/23

9/18:

At 1 a.m., the University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) received an intoxication complaint at Oxford Hall. An underage and inebriated male student was located. The University Volunteer Ambulance Corps (UVAC) was called and the student was transported for medical care. He was referred to Student Conduct.

At 3 p.m., UMPD responded to a property damage crash at Chadbourne Hall. Someone had backed into a motorcycle, which knocked it over. The person picked it back up and left. UMPD contacted the owner of the motorcycle and an accident report was filed.

At 9 p.m., UMPD responded to another property damage crash in the Knox Hall parking lot. Someone had backed into another vehicle and then left. UMPD contacted the owner of the vehicle and an accident report was filed.

At midnight, a suspicious complaint was filed from Long Road. The caller reported that there were three males carrying a traffic cone and an open beer. UMPD responded and found that two of the males were students. They were both referred to Student Conduct.

9/19:

At midnight, an intoxication complaint was filed at Knox Hall. UMPD responded and found an intoxicated underage female student. UVAC was called and the student refused transportation. She was referred to Student Conduct.

At midnight, UMPD responded to an intoxication complaint at Cumberland Hall. A male student and a female student were inebriated. Both were underage and were referred to Student Conduct.

At 5 p.m., UMPD received an information complaint from Hilltop Commons. When they arrived, they found an intoxicated employee, who was sent home.

At 8 p.m., a suspicious complaint was filed at Hannibal Hamlin Hall. UMPD responded and found several students filming TikTok videos.

At 10 p.m., a disorderly complaint was filed at Hancock Hall. UMPD responded and found a non-student male who had been mistakenly let into the building. He was asked to leave and complied.

9/20:

At 11 p.m., UMPD responded to a wanted out complaint at Hancock Hall. Upon arrival, the unwanted person had already left and there was no one matching the description given in the area.

9/21:

At 6 a.m., UMPD received an information complaint at Oxford Hall. The caller reported that there was damage to one of the washing machines. UMPD determined that the damage had already been reported, just not fixed yet.

At 11 a.m., UMPD responded to a property damage crash on Rangeley Road. Someone had been rear-ended, but there were no injuries. An accident report was filed.

At 6 p.m., UMPD responded to another property damage crash in the Steam Plant parking lot. Two vehicles had collided and the radiator from one vehicle was leaking, so the fire department was called to ensure there were no hazards. There were no injuries. An accident report was filed.

9/22:

At noon, a suspicious complaint was filed at the Dorris Twitchell Allen Village (DTAV). A male was filming people because he was angry about a parking ticket. He left before UMPD responded.

At 2 p.m., UMPD responded to a property damage crash on Rangeley Road. Someone had been rear-ended, but there were no injuries. An accident report was filed.

At 3 p.m., UMPD responded to a wanted out complaint at Parking Services in DTAV. The same male that had been filming people earlier that day had returned. UMPD made contact and he claimed he had been ticketed twice and was being harassed. He was told to contact Parking Services to resolve the issue and to be calm and civil, and he complied.

At 10 p.m., a vandalism complaint was filed in the York Hall parking lot. The caller reported that someone was spray painting a vehicle. UMPD responded and located the vehicle in question, and determined the substance used had actually been Silly String. UMPD left a note explaining what had happened, but the owner of the vehicle has not called back.