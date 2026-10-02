UMaine partners with NASA to create Maine Space Grant

The University of Maine’s partnership with NASA has provided ample opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students, including the Maine Space Grant Consortium (MSGC). This grant is an extension of NASA’s National Space Grant College Research Experience.

The purpose of this grant is to provide opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students to expand their research under the advising of a mentor. This opportunity is available to students in aerospace technology, space science, earth science, human exploration/space development and other science or engineering-related fields of study.

Rachel Harrington, a marine science student at UMaine, received the grant for a project titled “PFAS Contamination and Temperature Effects on American Lobster,” advised by Principal Investigator Amalia Harrington.

Harrington is just one of several UMaine students who received this grant. In an interview, Harrington described what her research project involves that she has been working on with the support of the grant.

“I am researching the individual and interactive effects of warming and PFAS contamination on postlarval lobsters to better conceptualize the current environmental challenges they face. I have been doing this research with the Harrington Lab under the guidance of Dr. Amalia Harrington,” said Harrington.

Like many students, Harrington received many opportunities with the Space Grant that she otherwise may not have had a chance to experience.

“This project would not be possible without this grant. Not just financially, but the opportunity to present my research at the UMaine Student Symposium after my project’s completion, as well as the connection with other industry professionals, allows me to expand on the impact my project has, which is incredibly meaningful to me,” said Harrington.

As Harrington mentioned, the Space Grant is not just a financial opportunity, but a career-forward one as well. It provides the chance to network, get connected with peers and connect with people that can provide aid with research. These relationships can help students expand their professional networks for their post-grad careers, while gaining potential exposure to opportunities outside of their current research in their field.

Overall, Harrington expressed gratitude for her ability to be selected for this grant and all that she has been able to experience because of it.

“This grant and the opportunities it has provided have affirmed my decision to pursue a research career. Designing and completing my own research project and presenting it has been an invaluable experience that has not only strengthened my confidence in the skills I bring to the workforce, but also my confidence as an aspiring scientist,” said Harrington. “I am more sure than ever that this is my dream career. This grant has provided me with skills, confidence, connections and experience that will greatly benefit me in my career pursuits and in my future graduate studies.”

Eligibility and more information on applying for this grant are available on the UMaine Center for Undergraduate Research (CUGR) website, under Undergraduate Fellowships and Research Experiences. The CUGR Advisory Committee reviews student proposals and is made up of faculty members from multiple disciplines.

Harrington also offered advice for potential applicants and awardees.

“Get a head start, at least a month or two! Trust me, you will enjoy the time to edit and revise your proposal as you go. Having a solid idea of your experimental design is important, and I would also say that working closely with my research advisor made the application process much easier. It is great practice for filling out future grant proposals,” said Harrington.

The other 2026 recipients of the Space Grant can be found in a CUGR press release.