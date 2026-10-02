UMaine offers students the ability to have access to a voter registration through the UVote UMaine online portal. Students are given resources that will educate them through the process of voting and obtaining a registration online or going through their local town office to registration. Orono, ME, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. Emma Stuetz / Maine Campus

UMaine offers students the ability to have access to a voter registration through the UVote UMaine online portal. Students are given resources that will educate them through the process of voting and obtaining a registration online or going through their local town office to registration. Orono, ME, Friday, Sept. 25, 2026. Emma Stuetz / Maine Campus

UMaine UVote empowers students ahead of upcoming election

As election season approaches, the University of Maine UVote is stepping up its efforts to ensure that students have the resources, information and encouragement they need to make their voices heard. Through a series of interactive campus events, this student led-organization is working to make civic participation possible and engaging for everyone on campus.

The Maine Campus spoke to UMaine UVote student ambassadors Justine Ordinario and Cecilia Pike in an interview.

“Our main goal is to make sure that students know their vote matters as well as voting is not this big scary process, and rather something that we should all be involved in,” said Ordinario.

UMaine UVote encourages students who are living on campus to register to vote in Orono. Students who are off-campus should register in the town or city they are in during the academic year. UMaine UVote holds events throughout campus so that students can ask questions and “bring voting closer to their doorstep,” said Pike.

To kick off its fall initiatives, UMaine UVote will host tabling sessions on the mall on Sept. 30 and Oct. 7. Student ambassadors will answer questions about the voting process and guide students through the step-by-step registration process.

UMaine UVote will also be hosting an event at the UMaine Track and Field House. This initiative will involve free hot chocolate and golf cart rides to the polls.

Pike and Ordinario emphasized the importance of voting and why it is important for students.

“It’s how we get our voices out there, and we all care about something and the only way that it can be shown that you care about it is by voting and getting that out there,” said Ordinario.

Voting information:

Students can register to vote and find more information on the UMaine UVote Student Involvement page .

To register to vote for the first time, students will need a proof of ID (driver’s license, student ID or passport) and proof of residency. Voting will take place at the University of Maine Track and Field House on Nov. 3. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Early voting days will be at the Orono Town Council Chambers Wednesday, Oct. 21 and Thursday, Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Voters can request absentee ballots online , or call or visit the town clerk’s office during regular business hours.

For more information, students can visit the Center for Student Involvement in Room 149 in the Memorial Union.