Police Beat: 3/7 to 3/13

3/9:

At 11 p.m., an information complaint was filed from Hart Hall after a caller informed the University of Maine Police Department (UMPD) that two students were smoking marijuana outside the hall. Officers arrived on scene, but no one was outside, although a faint odor could still be detected. The caller was unable to provide any identifying information, so the case was closed.

3/10:

At 3 p.m., a property damage crash occurred in the parking lot at Deering Hall. A student returning to their vehicle noticed damage on their side door, likely from another vehicle entering or exiting the spot beside them. Responding officers were unable to locate the vehicle that caused the damage due to a lack of camera footage in the area.

At 10 p.m., a suspicious complaint was filed from the Collins Center for the Arts parking lot. A student called UMPD to inform them that an empty glass beer bottle had been placed under the front tire of their vehicle. Officers were unable to determine if the bottle had been accidentally or deliberately placed under the tire due to a lack of camera footage in the area.

3/11:

At 3 p.m., a theft complaint was filed from the New Balance Recreation Center after a student called UMPD and informed them that their gym bag had been taken from a locker while they were away. Officers are currently reviewing camera footage from the area and working to identify who took the bag. The case remains open.

At 7 p.m., a theft complaint was filed from Somerset Hall. A student called UMPD and shared that clothing had been stolen from a hamper left in the laundry room while waiting for a wash cycle to complete. UMPD is currently reviewing camera footage to determine a time frame and suspect, so the case remains open.