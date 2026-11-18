UMaine needs some advice on its advising system

EDITORIAL: The ins and outs of the college system can be complex. To combat this, colleges widely offer a faculty advisor to help students out with making decisions and completing certain tasks. However, the effectiveness of the advising system is at many times limited due to the lack of availability of the advisors. This can leave students, especially those who lack prior knowledge of the college system or guidance from family members, to make decisions that are not in their best interest and can cost them time and money. For these reasons, the University of Maine needs to rethink its academic advising system.

Just to be clear, we are not casting blame on the professors, or graduate and doctoral students, who are put into the advisor role. They are concerned with many things: teaching classes, trying to get research funded, trying to get published, finishing their dissertation and most importantly, keeping their jobs. The life of a college professor is one that is filled with many responsibilities and pressures. This reality has only grown since most colleges have moved toward a model that is more dependent on adjunct and assistant professors and gives fewer and fewer professors tenure. Combine that with the fact that universities are tightening their budgets nationwide, and it’s no wonder why advising isn’t on the top of most professors’ minds.

While it is unfair to place this responsibility on an already overworked faculty member, it is also unfair what most undergraduate students are getting from their advising. Advising is more than just telling you what classes you need to take. If that was the case, the Degree Progress Report would be all you need. Advising is helping you make decisions about your future, it’s getting help with the logistics and paperwork of applications, dropping a class late, handling troubles that pop up in your academic career and above all else, a human to human connection to help you through college. But in many cases, we, the students, are not even able to get a hold of our advisors, let alone establish a relationship that delivers on the things previously mentioned.

So how does this system change for the better? Our idea is that UMaine shifts the role of the advisor from professors to an actual position, which would allow the employee to have the time to connect with and assist students in their academic career. This is not something that is foreign to most colleges or even UMaine. The Honors College has a dedicated honors advisor, Sandra Caceres Tijerina, who assists honors college students both in completing their curriculum and in their future endeavors. She provides services like connecting students with people in their desired fields and brainstorming opportunities for future careers.

Different colleges in the university could implement similar positions, hiring individuals with a specialized skill set to help students in a way that is actually useful, instead of using the system we have currently.

UMaine should make the student advisor an actual position. This would provide students from all backgrounds with a much better college experience and prepare them for life after graduation.