We should be worried about Maine’s affordability crisis

OPINION: A report published on May 27 by the Brookings Institution, a nonpartisan public research institution based in Washington, D.C., found that just over half of Maine households earn enough to afford basic necessities. A separate survey by the Maine Affordable Housing Coalition found that housing costs were the top concern heading into this year’s midterm elections. This raises the question: How bad is Maine’s affordability crisis?

The median price of housing in Maine has jumped around 111% over the past 10 years, from $193,000 in 2016 to $407,000 in 2026. While the cost of living has been an economic and political issue in the U.S. for many years, this dilemma has been felt especially here in Maine, where the real estate price jump ranks as the third-highest in the U.S. over the past decade.

The Maine Development Foundation and Maine Economic Growth Council also released their 32nd report finding that Maine’s electricity prices in 2025 were 67% higher than the national average, with the cost rising around 16%.

I think the important thing to note in all this is that these are not just some numbers and data meant to shock you. They are real-world economic issues that affect Mainers all across the state. In fact, this is one reason many young people leave the state of Maine as soon as they graduate from college or enter the workforce.

With many college graduates already struggling to deal with the thousands of dollars in debt looming over their heads, it’s virtually impossible for many of them to stay in the state they love when the cost of living there is among the nation’s highest.

It’s sad but true: Maine is no longer a place where people want to start a family. It’s simply too expensive.

So what can we do to combat this issue? Well, it starts with legislation. Enacting bills to increase investment in affordable housing for working-class residents is one solution that was proposed by Maine state Sen. Mattie Daughtry.

While I think this is something that should be heavily supported by Maine state lawmakers, I do believe it’s just the start toward making Maine more affordable. Investing more in clean, renewable energy is another way Maine legislators can avoid long-term increases in electric costs.

There are other measures city councils and local residents can take to increase the overall wealth in a region, such as raising a city’s minimum wage. However, these decisions could have inflationary effects that may prove counterproductive for the economy in the long run.

Nonetheless, something needs to be done to address this issue in Maine. It is time we stopped treating this affordability crisis as just another issue affecting young people across the nation and start treating it with the seriousness it deserves. In the words of Laura Mitchell, executive director of the Maine Affordable Housing Coalition, “It’s not helpful for our economy to have people struggling to meet basic needs.”