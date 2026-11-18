On Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, Troy Jackson was declared the winner of the 2026 Maine Senate race. A screenshot of the Associated Press election results map showing the outcome as of Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, Troy Jackson was declared the winner of the 2026 Maine Senate race. A screenshot of the Associated Press election results map showing the outcome as of Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.

What Mainers should expect from Troy Jackson

OPINION: On Nov. 4, Troy Jackson was elected to the U.S. Senate, marking an important change in Maine’s longtime leadership in Washington by replacing Susan Collins. Jackson is set to take office on Jan. 3, 2027, which begs the question: What changes will we see in Maine? And more importantly, are we as Mainers going to be better or worse off from this switch?

Jackson famously ran his campaign on a working-class movement, which was one of the reasons he was so successful in this year’s election. Jackson gained immense support from the middle class and centered many of his political views around supporting everyday Mainers.

In Washington, Jackson seeks to pass Medicare for All, lower taxes for middle-class families and abolish U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), all of which should sound enticing to Mainers.

As a state, we have dealt with our fair share of issues regarding ICE, health care cuts and, much like at the national level, class division, all of which Jackson’s opponent, former Sen. Susan Collins, arguably played a role in backing. What Jackson seeks to provide for Maine should sound like a breath of fresh air because it is. The only question is, is it actually feasible?

The answer is yes. Jackson has outlined a plan to co-sponsor and support a “Medicare for All Act,” which builds on legislation from U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders. In his outline, Jackson plans to establish a government-sponsored health care system that ensures Americans, and in turn Mainers, are provided necessary health care at no individual cost. Jackson recognizes that this plan may take a while to go completely into effect and plans on rolling it out in stages, starting with lowering the Medicare eligibility age from 65 to 55.

Furthermore, Jackson seeks to lower taxes for working-class Mainers by doubling Maine’s earned income tax credit. Additionally, when running for governor, Jackson sought to propose a bill that would create an additional 4% surtax on income over $1 million. This is something I would not be surprised to see come up again when Jackson takes over as senator and is something that would help address wealth inequality in Maine, where the top 20% of households earned 48% of all personal income.

If there were a time to abolish ICE, it would be now, after President Donald Trump reportedly stated his deportation policy was “too tough.” Jackson has been open about his opinion that ICE has been detrimental to the freedoms of this nation and suggests that we should take ICE funding and “put that money into Customs and Border Patrol. They have training, they’re law enforcement, people respect them, [and] we don’t respect ICE.”

While Jackson’s promises to deliver on Medicare, taxes and ICE are great, they are simply a few examples of some much-needed change Jackson plans on bringing. Mainers across the state should be excited for what the next few years have to offer and should have a lot to look forward to, as they appear to be in much better hands after this election cycle.