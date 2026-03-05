Baseball drops series against Winthrop

On Friday, Feb. 27 and Saturday, Feb. 28, the University of Maine baseball team lost to Winthrop University 7-4 and 7-2 for their tenth and eleventh game of the 2026 season. They currently have an overall record of 2-9.

On Friday afternoon, UMaine fell to Winthrop 7-4 for the series opener on Founders Field in South Carolina. The Winthrop Eagles got on the scoresheet first in the third inning from a double to shallow right field by second-year outfielder Josh Skowronski to third-year infielder Gabe Natividad who scored from second base. Two more runs were scored in the third inning for Winthrop before Maine finally got on the board in the sixth inning. Third-year infielder Albert De La Rosa hit a double to right center, scoring graduate outfielder Juju Stevens at second base to make it 3-1.

First-year infielder Hunter St. Denis made it three-straight doubles for Maine as he brought home De La Rosa on a double down the left field line. First-year infielder Troy Carpenter capped off the four-run inning for the Black Bears with his fourth home run of the season that was a two-run shot to deep left field, scoring St. Denis. Winthrop then got four more runs in the 6th and 7th inning to conclude the game at 7-4.

Fourth-year pitcher Gianni Gambardella got the start and went five and 1/3 innings, allowing six runs on eight hits, three walks and striking out five. Fourth-year pitcher Pierce Friedman was up next as he went two and 2/3 innings in relief, allowing just one run on one hit, one walk and striking out one.

The next afternoon, the Black Bears were back at it with another battle against the Eagles, this time desperate for a win. Winthrop was first on the score sheet again in the first inning when Natividad scored from second base on a wild pitch and a throwing error from Maine. Another Winthrop run was scored in the first inning before Maine made it 2-2 in the fourth inning after Carpenter doubled to right center and sent Stevens and De La Rosa home from second base. The Eagles were determined to drive Maine out of the game as they continued to earn five more runs to end the second game of the series at 7-2.

Fourth-year Jason Krieger went five and 1/3 innings in the start, allowing five runs on six hits, one walk and one strikeout. Third-year pitcher Owen Wheeler was called to the mound in the sixth frame and recorded only one out, allowing one hit and one walk. Second-year pitcher Jack Donlin took over and went an inning and 1/3, allowing two runs and one hit, three walks and striking out one. Closing the game was second-year pitcher Marshall Loch, retiring all three batters he faced in the frame.

Maine will have one last chance to have a victory over the Eagles on Sunday, March 1, in the last game of the series.