Eviana Robles up to bat at the top of the third inning on April 11, 2026, against UMass Lowell in Orono, Maine. Photo by Hailey Green

Eviana Robles up to bat at the top of the third inning on April 11, 2026, against UMass Lowell in Orono, Maine. Photo by Hailey Green

Softball splits doubleheader against UMass Lowell

The University of Maine Black Bears’ softball split a doubleheader with the UMass Lowell River Hawks’ softball on April 11 at the Labat Softball Complex, falling 2–1 in game one before responding with a 2–0 win in game two.

Game one was a tightly contested defensive battle, with both teams limited offensively throughout the afternoon. UMass Lowell opened the scoring in the second inning, capitalizing on a Maine error to take a 1-0 lead. Maine answered in the bottom half of the inning, as third-year catcher Neve Adams scored on an error to even the game at 1–1.

Both teams struggled to generate consistent offense as the game progressed, with strong pitching performances on both sides keeping the score close. Maine’s first-year pitcher Hannah Hipwell delivered an effective outing in the circle, allowing just three hits and two runs, only one of which was earned, while striking out five over seven innings of work.

The game remained tied into the final inning before UMass Lowell broke through in the top of the seventh. Third-year infielder Elizabeth Neeld delivered a clutch RBI double to give the River Hawks a 2–1 advantage. Maine was unable to respond in the bottom half of the inning, as the Black Bears fell by a single run in the opener.

Despite the loss, Maine showed resilience in a low-scoring contest, keeping the game within reach and relying on pitching and defense to stay competitive.

In game two, the Black Bears responded with a composed and controlled performance, earning a 2–0 victory to split the doubleheader. The game remained scoreless through the first three innings as both teams relied on pitching and defense.

Maine broke through in the fourth inning, delivering the decisive moment of the game. Third-year outfielder Keira Inman came through with a two-RBI single up the middle, scoring fourth-year outfielder Maggie Helms and Adams to give the Black Bears a 2–0 lead.

That would be all the offense Maine needed, as fourth-year pitcher Alysen Rieth took control in the circle. Rieth pitched a complete-game shutout, allowing seven hits while working out of multiple scoring opportunities to keep UMass Lowell off the board.

The Black Bears’ defense also played a key role in securing the win, turning two double plays and limiting the River Hawks’ ability to capitalize on baserunners. Maine remained composed defensively, making key plays in critical moments to preserve the lead.

Offensively, Maine recorded five hits in game two, with Inman leading the way with two RBIs. Second-year Francesca Guerrera, Helms and second-year Morgan Pool each added hits, contributing to a balanced offensive effort.

The split highlights Maine’s ability to respond after a close loss, as the Black Bears bounced back with a strong performance in the second game. The combination of timely hitting, effective pitching and solid defense proved to be the difference.

With the result, Maine moves to 9–26 on the season and will look to build on the momentum from game two as conference play continues. The doubleheader also marked another opportunity for Maine to compete at home as the team continues to develop throughout the season.